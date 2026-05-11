What they said at 2026 PGA Championship: Jordan Spieth feels closer than ever ahead of career Grand Slam attempt
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Jordan Spieth on what it will take to complete career Grand Slam
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Penn. — The 108th edition of the PGA Championship has officially begun its early-week procession of media obligations as the world’s top players prepare to take on Aronimink Golf Club in the second major championship of the year.
Marquee names including Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, defending champion Scottie Scheffler and more will speak before the opening round begins at Aronimink. The last time the Donald Ross design hosted the PGA TOUR’s best was the 2018 BMW Championship, giving many players a point of reference as they pursue the Wanamaker Trophy.
Check back throughout the week as our PGATOUR.com writers on-site at the PGA Championship sift through player interviews and surface the top comments and biggest storylines from Aronimink.
Monday
Keegan Bradley
The last man to win at Aronimink was fittingly the first to the podium this week.
Bradley, who captured the 2018 BMW Championship at Aronimink, reflected Monday on the significance of that victory in the arc of his career, admitting the win proved even more meaningful to his journey than his rookie-season PGA Championship triumph in 2011.
“I was in a really, really dark place with my putter, and this was the first glimmer of hope that I had,” Bradley said Monday. “…I remember coming down the stretch and thinking in my head, I can’t believe how calm you are in this moment. And you know, that’s not something I say to myself very often.”
Keegan Bradley on what sets PGA Championship apart from other majors
The victory was Bradley’s first in six years and helped spark a resurgence that would unfold over the next decade, leading to four additional PGA TOUR wins.
Bradley also offered a thought-provoking perspective on what distinguishes the PGA Championship from golf’s other majors.
“I think what separates the PGA to other majors is they have no agenda at this tournament. Kerry Haigh (Chief championship officer at the PGA) does an unbelievable job setting up major championship golf courses. You go to the U.S. Open, you know their agenda is they are going to make this ridiculously hard … at the PGA Championship, 3-under could win, could be 15-under. They just want to host a great tournament, and I think they do an incredible job of that.”
Bradley will look to capitalize on what he believes is another strong championship setup as he works to redirect his season. After missing three of his first five cuts, he has posted three top-25 finishes in his last four starts, including a T19 at last week’s Truist Championship.
— Jimmy Reinman
Jordan Spieth
As has become near-tradition the week of the PGA Championship, Jordan Spieth was immediately pelted with questions regarding his bid for the career Grand Slam upon taking to the podium at Aronimink.
“If I can win one more tournament in my life, it would obviously be this one for that reason,” Spieth said. “But the easiest way to do that is to not try to, in a weird way, you know. Just go out and get ready for the first hole, get a good game plan in and attack it the way it needs to be attacked.”
Jordan Spieth on what it will take to complete career Grand Slam
It’s almost knee-jerk for frequent flyers of the Speith Experience to recoil at the 32-year-old commenting how “close” he is with his game to climbing back into the winner’s circle. However, Spieth did lead the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee last week at the Truist Championship, giving him all the confidence he needs to be, in his own feelings, near that level he reached at the peak of his powers.
“I went on a run of feeling like I was contending or having a good chance of contending at every major for a number of years and then it was periodic, and I feel like I'm close to being able to go back to doing that again. So I just want to give myself a chance.”
Despite not cracking the top 10 this year, Speith has finished in the top 25 in six of his 12 starts on his campaign.
— Jimmy Reinman
Matt Fitzpatrick
Matt Fitzpatrick enters the PGA Championship on a heater few would have predicted at the start of the year. After failing to win since 2023 and coming off an uninspiring 34th-place finish in the FedExCup, Fitzpatrick has flipped the script, rattling off three wins in four starts, including one that earned his younger brother a TOUR card.
Few players are as data-driven and analytical as Fitzpatrick, but the Englishman said he has also apparently learned to lean into the emotional side of success, citing World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler as an unlikely sherpa in appreciating success.
“I’m trying to cherish it as much as possible,” Fitzpatrick said Monday. “It’s all happening very quickly. There’s a few things that’s kind of stuck with me over the years that other players have said. One that I got last year was Scottie talking about how we work so hard and we win a golf tournament and we have 10, 15 minutes of enjoyment and then you’re like, right, okay, back to the next one.”
Scheffler famously went on an existential tangent ahead of last year’s The Open Championship before going on to win the major by a comfy four shots.
Matt Fitzpatrick on competing against his brother, early-season success
“That really stuck with me because I was very intent on saying, well, okay, if I’m lucky enough to win again, that I take it in. I enjoy it. I really think about it and enjoy it with the people that it means something to, as well as myself.”
It is fair to wonder whether Fitzpatrick’s embrace of Scheffler’s mindset could yield a similar result. He enters the week with the eighth-shortest odds to win the PGA Championship at +2300.
— Jimmy Reinman