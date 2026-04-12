Signature Scroll: What's next for Rory McIlroy after Masters win?

As the sun sets on McIlroy’s second Masters, that’s what will stick with me. Gone is the emotional baggage that plagued McIlroy. He shirked some of it after his first green jacket, but the rest of his 2025 told us he was still unsettled, unsure of what was next. This Masters, and the joy it clearly brought him as he threw his hands into the air, belting joyful roars and wilting into his parents’ arms, is what’s next. When you stop looking for something you're trying so desperately to find, you often stumble into it.