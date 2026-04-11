Signature Scroll: Rory McIlroy falters, sets up Sunday drama

I strolled out to watch the entirety of McIlroy’s range session before the third round, admittedly thinking I was going to find a few details that would tell the story of how improved McIlroy is as an all-around player compared to when he rattled off majors in his early 20s. What I quickly found was that McIlroy was battling his swing. Anytime he set up to hit a draw, the ball was doing exactly as he hoped. But when he would attempt a fade, too many started right and kept going. After each miss, McIlroy would look at his right forearm, mimic his takeaway, then try again. To be clear: There were more good shots than bad, but it was hard not to see a pattern developing. So it came as little surprise that his opening tee shot drifted right and led to a bogey, and then again at the par-5 second, which he disappointingly parred after blowing it into the pines right of the fairway.