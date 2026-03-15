Signature Scroll: The kids are OK as Ludvig Åberg, Michael Thorbjornsen lead THE PLAYERS Championship

Since Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas descended onto the PGA TOUR as teenage superstars, we’ve held unrealistic standards for young talent. That they must be phenoms, declared the next big thing at 14 years old, with signs that they are already there by 21. That’s just not this era. Golfers are going to college and staying there for four years – Åberg and Thorbjornsen are poster children of that – and the breakouts don’t need to happen immediately. Scottie Scheffler was 25 when he won his first major and wasn’t the bell of his college class or the Korn Ferry Tour when he joined. Åberg’s ascent happened quickly, but the big wins have taken a bit to follow. Thorbjornsen hasn’t won yet. For some reason, we keep looking for golfers who fit the old mold, without adjusting for the legitimate group of youngsters on the come-up.