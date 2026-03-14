Signature Scroll: Vintage Spieth on full display at THE PLAYERS Championship

That pop came Friday (kind of) … in the most Spieth way possible. And in classic form, I missed it. I began my day with Spieth, hoping for fireworks. I guess I can’t complain because I got some, albeit not the ones I expected. In his first hole, the 10th, Spieth drove it straight into the steep bank of the left fairway bunker, got a drop, took a baseball swing with the ball that ended in a greenside bunker, flubbed that shot, and then nearly jarred another for a rollercoaster bogey. But he played a rather boring next five holes and I left him during the 16th hole.