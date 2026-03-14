The Five: Players with most at stake Sunday at THE PLAYERS Championship
6 Min Read
Highlights | Round 3 | THE PLAYERS | 2026
Written by Paul Hodowanic
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Ludvig Åberg leads by three strokes entering Sunday’s final round at THE PLAYERS Championship, but a plethora of intriguing names are ready to step into the spotlight if the Swede slips up.
So ahead of the final round, let’s talk through the five players who have the most at stake Sunday at TPC Sawgrass.
Ludvig Åberg
Åberg has contended in multiple Masters and starred in two Ryder Cups. He’s won a Signature Event and won abroad.Yet, he’s still searching for that major (excuse the irony) victory that will validate all those experiences.
He has that opportunity on Sunday.
Åberg not only enters the final round as one of the select few who could win. He’s expected to close it out. That’s a different situation and pressure than he’s faced in the past. How will he handle it?
He did well in spurts on Saturday. He led all day, though he didn’t truly separate until the 11th hole, when he hit a blistering 5-iron that rolled onto par-5 in two and holed the eagle putt to extend his lead to four strokes.
Ludvig Åberg reaches the 564-yard, par-5 11th hole in two, makes eagle at THE PLAYERS
It could have been even bigger had he not played the last three holes in 1-over. If you’re looking for a reason to doubt Åberg, that’s the stretch that will stick with you, but there’s a reason he’s still leading by three strokes. He’s playing exceptional golf. He leads the field in driving distance, Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and proximity on approach. It’s hard not to lead when that’s the statistical profile.
Åberg was criticized early in the year for not taking the immediate jump that some expected in his third full season on TOUR, but patience may pay off for those who bit their tongue.
Michael Thorbjornsen
The first page of the leaderboard is filled with proven PGA TOUR winners. Then there’s Michael Thorbjornsen.
The 24-year-old second-year pro is on the shortlist of those who are expected to earn that distinction soon, but he’s still without a win. THE PLAYERS would be the biggest stage for a first-time winner in a long time. The last time a player’s first PGA TOUR win came at THE PLAYERS or a major was Danny Willett at the 2016 Masters. The last THE PLAYERS winner to be a first-time winner? Tim Clark in 2010.
Is Thorbjornsen up for the task? Sunday will tell the world a lot about him.
Michael Thorbjornsen hits 128-yard tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at THE PLAYERS
His pedigree is hard to beat. He’s a former world amateur No. 1 who dominated at Stanford and earned his way straight to the PGA TOUR via his collegiate performance. He’s slowly improved during his time on TOUR, building consistency around the peak weeks, which have been there ever since he played and contended in one of his first TOUR events as an amateur at the 2022 Travelers Championship.
Still, there’s a limited track record of someone of Thorbjornsen’s minimal pro experience picking off an event of this magnitude. Those are enticing stakes, and it would immediately jumpstart Thorbjornsen’s career from a promising player to a phenom.
Xander Schauffele
Saturday was not Schauffele’s day. Playing alongside Ludvig Åberg in the final pairing, the two contenders went in opposite directions. Åberg looked steady and sure of himself. Schauffele was anything but, shooting 2-over par to fall five shots behind Åberg, the 54-hole leader.
Schauffele looked like a completely different golfer than the one who shot 65 on Friday to rocket up the leaderboard. Schauffele was missing in both directions, lacked feel around the greens and made a few too many costly mistakes that limited him. He was the only golfer in the top 15 who shot over par on Saturday.
It remains a meaningful Sunday for Schauffele, if for no other reason than pride. A win at THE PLAYERS this weekend would firmly put him back in the conversation as the third-best player in the world, a discussion he has been left out of for more than a year since he hurt his ribs. He was, at worst, the second favorite when the third round began, and there was strong belief that this would be the event to put him back on the map.
That’s still possible, but it’s much more difficult after a poor day.
Cameron Young
After almost every Ryder Cup, there’s a breakout stud. It’s become a common trend in recent memory. Scottie Scheffler was the first in 2021 and Åberg did it two years later.
Young is the favorite from last year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, one of the sole U.S. members who will be remembered in a positive light in what was otherwise a disastrous week, and he could quickly confirm that breakthrough by winning THE PLAYERS.
That will likely require the round of his life. That much was decided when Young rinsed his drive on the dangerous 18th hole and dropped four back of Åberg after being his closest competition for much of the afternoon.
"I don't expect (Åberg) to give me much, but I also feel like could I shoot 8- or 9-under, so like we saw with JT last year, he shot 10, you know, Ludvig shot nine yesterday, there's been a bunch of sevens, and I wouldn't expect him to give me even one back,” said Young, who shot even-par 72 on Saturday. “But I think those numbers are out there, and no reason why I can't be the one to shoot them.”
Cameron Young puts tee shot to 21 inches, nearly aces No. 17 at THE PLAYERS
Young’s surge has come on quickly. He finished T7 at The Genesis Invitational and T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He’s shown himself to get better when the conditions get tougher, so it should be no surprise he’s in contention the year that TPC Sawgrass firmed up and became an even more exacting test. Now it’s Young’s opportunity to build on it and entrench himself as a top-five player in the sport. That happens if he wins on Sunday.
Sahith Theegala
Theegala sits right on the edge of conceivable contention – 7-under par, six strokes back – but his stakes extend beyond winning and losing. Theegala’s spot on the PGA TOUR for 2027 is not yet assured.
And after a very strong start to the season, Theegala could further cement his card with another top-five finish. At the very least, it would put him in an advantageous spot in the Aon Next 10 for several Signature Event exemptions moving forward. He’s currently 17th in the FedExCup.
That’s why Theegala’s Saturday bounceback was particularly notable. After shooting a sloppy 2-over 74 in the second round, Theegala was incredibly tidy, making six birdies and two bogeys in a needed 4-under round that elevated him back inside the top 10.
The American has played eight of nine weeks to begin the year. Another good round will provide a lot of assurances and let Theegala rest his mind and body.