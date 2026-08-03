Haotong Li betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Li's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 35th with a score of 1-over.

Li has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Li has an average of -1.038 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.