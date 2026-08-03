Haotong Li betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Haotong Li hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Haotong Li heads to Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship, set to take place Aug. 6-9, 2026. Li will look to make his mark at the tournament where Cam Young won in 2025 with a score of 22-under.
At the Wyndham Championship
- Li is competing in the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T57
|68-68-72-71
|-5
|5.400
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|67-64-79-69
|-1
|4.600
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|71-69-71-70
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
Li's recent performances
- Li's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 35th with a score of 1-over.
- Li has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Li has an average of -1.038 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged -0.820 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.375
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.195
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.538
|-1.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.131
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.099
|-0.820
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.375 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.195 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 69.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li delivered a -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 21.92% of the time.
- Li currently sits 129th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 218 points earned this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.