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2H AGO

Haotong Li betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Haotong Li hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Haotong Li hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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Haotong Li heads to Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship, set to take place Aug. 6-9, 2026. Li will look to make his mark at the tournament where Cam Young won in 2025 with a score of 22-under.

Latest odds for Li at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • Li is competing in the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Li's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-69E--
July 26, 20263M OpenT5768-68-72-71-55.400
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-75+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC67-74-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6067-64-79-69-14.600
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3571-69-71-70+123.083
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--

Li's recent performances

  • Li's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 35th with a score of 1-over.
  • Li has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Li has an average of -1.038 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Li has averaged -0.820 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Li's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3750.240
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.195-0.335
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.538-1.038
Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.1310.312
Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.099-0.820

Li's advanced stats and rankings

  • Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.375 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.195 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 69.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Li delivered a -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 21.92% of the time.
  • Li currently sits 129th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 218 points earned this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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