Keith Mitchell betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Keith Mitchell hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at 3M Open
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Keith Mitchell returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Mitchell missed the cut at this tournament last year but finished tied for twelfth in 2024.
Mitchell's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|2024
|T12
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|2022
|T54
|68-68-70-69
|-5
|2021
|T55
|67-68-71-69
|-5
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for twelfth at 11-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|73-66-69-68
|-8
|6.629
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T22
|68-67-63-69
|-13
|46.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T4
|70-70-70-70
|E
|300.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|67-64-72-69
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|5
|64-66-68-64
|-22
|110.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|73-69-71-73
|+6
|7.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|74-72-76-65
|-1
|9.500
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of even.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.865 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.612
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.301
|0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.068
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.174
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.671
|0.865
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.612 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.301 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 70.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 24.10% of the time.
- Mitchell has earned 798 FedExCup Regular Season points (47th) and holds a 0.671 Strokes Gained: Total average (34th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.