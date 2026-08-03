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2H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at 3M Open

Keith Mitchell hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at 3M Open

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Keith Mitchell returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Mitchell missed the cut at this tournament last year but finished tied for twelfth in 2024.

Latest odds for Mitchell at the Wyndham Championship.

Mitchell's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-70-2
2024T1270-64-67-68-11
2022T5468-68-70-69-5
2021T5567-68-71-69-5

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for twelfth at 11-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Mitchell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT4468-69-67-71-910.071
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5173-66-69-68-86.629
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2268-67-63-69-1346.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT470-70-70-70E300.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2967-64-72-69-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-69E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson564-66-68-64-22110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6573-69-71-73+67.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5574-72-76-65-19.500

Mitchell's recent performances

  • Mitchell has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of even.
  • Mitchell has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Mitchell has averaged 0.865 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6120.436
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.3010.411
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.068-0.148
Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.1740.165
Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6710.865

Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.612 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.301 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 70.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 24.10% of the time.
  • Mitchell has earned 798 FedExCup Regular Season points (47th) and holds a 0.671 Strokes Gained: Total average (34th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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