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1H AGO

Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Kristoffer Ventura drains 4-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Rocket Classic

Kristoffer Ventura drains 4-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Rocket Classic

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Kristoffer Ventura returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Ventura looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Ventura at the Wyndham Championship.

Ventura's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-69-2
2021MC71-70+1

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Ventura's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT568-66-65-68-13100.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT5172-66-66-72-87.250
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1572-67-68-67-1429.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT568-68-64-66-1460.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-70-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-75+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT263-67-63-65-30133.750

Ventura's recent performances

  • Ventura has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
  • Ventura has an average of 0.772 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ventura has averaged 1.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5350.772
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.2380.409
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.227-0.109
Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.1760.147
Average Strokes Gained: Total690.2451.219

Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.535 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sported a -0.238 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 68.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ventura delivered a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 21.45% of the time.
  • Ventura ranked 13th in Bogey Avoidance with a 13.18% rate and currently sits 102nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 368 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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