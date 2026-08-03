Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Kristoffer Ventura drains 4-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Rocket Classic
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Kristoffer Ventura returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Ventura looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Ventura's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|2021
|MC
|71-70
|+1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T5
|68-66-65-68
|-13
|100.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T51
|72-66-66-72
|-8
|7.250
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|72-67-68-67
|-14
|29.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|68-68-64-66
|-14
|60.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|63-67-63-65
|-30
|133.750
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.772 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged 1.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.535
|0.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.238
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.227
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.176
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.245
|1.219
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.535 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sported a -0.238 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 68.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura delivered a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 21.45% of the time.
- Ventura ranked 13th in Bogey Avoidance with a 13.18% rate and currently sits 102nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 368 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.