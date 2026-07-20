Power Rankings: 3M Open

Scheffler has 20 wins on the PGA TOUR, but only one of them occurred in his first appearance at the tournament – the 2025 Procore Championship. This week marks his debut at the 3M Open, where the only debutant to prevail was guaranteed – Matthew Wolff in the first edition of the tournament in 2019. Every winner since has logged at least one start at TPC Twin Cities before reaching paydirt. Share that detail with the 110 or so entrants with course history and currently prepping for the eighth edition, and watch a few smiles emerge as chests get puffy. They’ll take any edge they can when the world’s top-ranked talent is competing alongside.