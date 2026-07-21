Bolton: Eyeing fantasy strategy at 3M Open as FedExCup Playoffs near

Another variable is the expectation of fantasy scoring at the 3M Open. TPC Twin Cities was the easiest par 71 of the 2025 season, so the leaderboard will be painted in deep red. Scheffler not only leads the PGA TOUR in adjusted scoring, but he’s No. 1 in percentage of par breakers per hole played. East Lake Golf Club is similarly gettable, but it’s a par 70 with one less par 5. Even so, it’s all but a certainty that Scheffler will be the most-owned and as a captain at the TOUR Championship, so final standings will be determined by the guys around him. Gamers in pursuit essentially will be forced to roster him to cut losses all the while designating another stud to be the captain that either saves the season or goes down with the ship.