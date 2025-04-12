See who Rory McIlroy would join with a career Grand Slam
Written by Paul Hodowanic
Rory McIlroy has the chance to join elite company with a win at the Masters Tournament on Sunday.
Only five men have won all four major championships, otherwise known as the career Grand Slam. McIlroy has been one leg away for the last 11 years, needing only a Masters victory to jump into a club of the game’s ultra-elite. When he began the quest, he was a bright-eyed 25-year-old on top of the world. Now he’s graying and has a decade of scar tissue at Augusta National to overcome.
But McIlroy will roll the rock up the hill again, hoping this time is when he gets it done. After 54 holes, he leads by two over Bryson DeChambeau. Only one other golfer – Corey Conners – is within five shots of the lead.
As McIlroy sits on the brink of history, let’s look at the five other golfers who have achieved the career grand slam.
Gene Sarazen
U.S. Open (1922), PGA Championship (1922), The Open Championship (1932), Masters (1935)
Sarazen authored perhaps the most famous shot in Masters history 90 years ago, the "shot heard 'round the world" that led to an albatross on the par-5 15th and spurred him to his first (and only) green jacket. At that point, the career Grand Slam wasn't the same consideration as it is today, with the Masters in just its second year of inception. But his playoff win over Craig Wood gave him his seventh and final major title to go alongside three PGA Championships, two U.S. Opens and an Open Championship from 1922-33.
Ben Hogan
PGA Championship (1946), U.S. Open (1948), Masters (1951), The Open Championship (1953)
Hogan famously only made one appearance in The Open Championship in his illustrious career, but he made it count. Having already won the Masters and U.S. Open in the early months of 1953, Hogan made a rare trip to Scotland and teed it up at Carnoustie, where the par-5 sixth hole later became known as "Hogan's Alley." Sharing the lead after 54 holes, he went on to win by four to capture the final leg of the career Grand Slam in his first attempt. It closed out one of the greatest single seasons of all time in the majors (he did not play the PGA Championship that year). Hogan's win at Carnoustie was the last of his nine major victories, as he also captured two Masters, two PGA Championships and four U.S. Opens from 1946-53.
Gary Player
The Open Championship (1959), Masters (1961), PGA Championship (1962), U.S. Open (1965)
The U.S. Open is the only major championship Player didn’t win multiple times, but the South African got it over the line at the 1965 U.S. Open at Bellerive Country Club to etch his name in the list. Player defeated Kel Nagle in an 18-hole playoff to become the first foreign-born U.S. Open champion since 1927. Player was 29 years old when he completed the career grand slam.
Jack Nicklaus
U.S. Open (1962), Masters (1963), PGA Championship (1963), The Open Championship (1966)
Nicklaus won the 1966 Open Championship at Muirfield Golf Links by one shot over Doug Sanders and David Thomas. It was Nicklaus’ first of three victories at The Open. Nicklaus was already a five-time major winner when he won The ‘66 Open. He famously holds the record with 18 major championship victories.
Tiger Woods
Masters (1997), PGA Championship (1999), U.S. Open (2000), Open Championship (2000)
Woods achieved the feat in his first try, winning The Open Championship in historic fashion in 2000. After claiming the U.S. Open the month before, Woods blitzed the field at the Old Course at St. Andrews, shooting 67-66-67-69 (19-under) to win The Open by eight shots.
Woods is the latest golfer to win the career grand slam. Others have gotten close – famously Phil Mickelson only needs a U.S. Open to join the club – but McIlroy is now the closest.