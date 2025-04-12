See who Rory McIlroy would join with a career Grand Slam

Hogan famously only made one appearance in The Open Championship in his illustrious career, but he made it count. Having already won the Masters and U.S. Open in the early months of 1953, Hogan made a rare trip to Scotland and teed it up at Carnoustie, where the par-5 sixth hole later became known as "Hogan's Alley." Sharing the lead after 54 holes, he went on to win by four to capture the final leg of the career Grand Slam in his first attempt. It closed out one of the greatest single seasons of all time in the majors (he did not play the PGA Championship that year). Hogan's win at Carnoustie was the last of his nine major victories, as he also captured two Masters, two PGA Championships and four U.S. Opens from 1946-53.