Ten-time PGA TOUR winner Fuzzy Zoeller dies at age 74

Zoeller went on to win eight more TOUR titles, the most impressive coming at the 1984 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York. Zoeller trailed Hale Irwin by a stroke with a round to play, shot an even-par 70 on Sunay despite an uneven round that saw him make four birdies in succession on the front nine and no birdies and three bogeys on the back. Zoeller’s performance left him tied with Greg Norman and a date the following day in an 18-hole playoff, with Zoeller winning with ease. Zoeller shot a 3-under 67, the lowest 18-hole playoff score in U.S. Open history, to cruise to an eight-shot triumph.