Power Rankings: Farmers Insurance Open

Last year’s scoring average was impacted significantly by gusty winds in the second and final rounds. It checked in pre-cut at 74.026, so it eased slightly when only it was the stage for the last two rounds. Until the 36-hole cut of low 65 and ties occurs, every golfer gets one try at the much easier North Course. But just like last week’s The American Express, for which golfers were better off cycling through the Stadium Course at PGA WEST when wind blew strongest in the third round – as counterintuitive as that might seem – the same applied at Torrey Pines a year ago.