Jake Knapp betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Knapp has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.

Knapp has an average of 0.768 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.490 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.