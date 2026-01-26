PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Jake Knapp returns to the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Knapp looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for thirty-second.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Knapp's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3271-73-71-74+1
    2024T369-69-70-69-11

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Knapp's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for thirty-second after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Knapp's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 11-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1166-68-70-66-1067.5
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6272-70-70-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT364-65-67-68-20133.75
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-69-68-74-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2168-69-69-65-1338.25
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT472-61-66-68-21122.5
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2763-69-66-72-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.768 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.490 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 0.485 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.4840.768
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.173-0.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.283-0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting191.1240.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Total201.7180.485

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.484 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp has a -0.173 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp has delivered a 1.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Knapp has accumulated 68 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Aaron Rai betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Adam Scott betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW