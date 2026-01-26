Jake Knapp betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp returns to the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Knapp looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for thirty-second.
Knapp's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|71-73-71-74
|+1
|2024
|T3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Knapp's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for thirty-second after posting a score of 1-over.
- Knapp's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 11-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T11
|66-68-70-66
|-10
|67.5
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|72-70-70-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|64-65-67-68
|-20
|133.75
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-69-68-74
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|38.25
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T4
|72-61-66-68
|-21
|122.5
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|63-69-66-72
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Knapp has an average of 0.768 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.490 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged 0.485 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.484
|0.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.173
|-0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.283
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|1.124
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|1.718
|0.485
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.484 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp has a -0.173 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp has delivered a 1.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Knapp has accumulated 68 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
