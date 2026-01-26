S.H. Kim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
S.H. Kim missed the cut at last year's Farmers Insurance Open after shooting seven-over. He'll return to Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to improve on his recent struggles at this tournament.
Kim's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-84
|+7
|2024
|T50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|2023
|T20
|67-74-69-76
|-2
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of seven-over.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 20th at two-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|63-66-74-66
|-19
|44.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|63-68-72-68
|-9
|54.167
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|67-73-72-67
|-1
|16.956
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-84
|+7
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of nine-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.157
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.474
|-0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.570
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|1.168
|0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|1.107
|0.179
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.157 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.474 mark that ranked 121st on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 1.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 28.47% of the time.
- Kim has earned 98 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 14th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.