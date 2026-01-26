PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

S.H. Kim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    S.H. Kim missed the cut at last year's Farmers Insurance Open after shooting seven-over. He'll return to Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to improve on his recent struggles at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Kim's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC67-84+7
    2024T5069-68-77-72-2
    2023T2067-74-69-76-2

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of seven-over.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 20th at two-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1863-66-74-66-1944.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1363-68-72-68-954.167
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2867-73-72-67-116.956
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-84+7--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of nine-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.1570.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.474-0.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.570-0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161.1680.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Total391.1070.179

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.157 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.474 mark that ranked 121st on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a 1.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 28.47% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 98 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 14th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Aaron Rai betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Adam Scott betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW