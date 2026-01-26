PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Sami Valimaki finished tied for 15th at -1 at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Valimaki's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1568-75-73-71-1
    2024T4370-67-73-75-3

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Valimaki's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-70-70-7--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic166-62-65-66-23--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-67-73-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT261-67-69-64-27--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7272-76-76-67+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3469-66-67-72-620.5
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-67-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6070-69-70-72+14.6

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He won The RSM Classic, finishing first with a score of 23-under.
    • Valimaki has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has averaged -0.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.869-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-4.050-0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.756-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting22.637-0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.212-0.198

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.869 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sported a -4.050 mark that ranked 174th on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valimaki delivered a 2.637 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

