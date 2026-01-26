Sami Valimaki betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki finished tied for 15th at -1 at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Valimaki's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|68-75-73-71
|-1
|2024
|T43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-70
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|1
|66-62-65-66
|-23
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-67-73
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T2
|61-67-69-64
|-27
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|72-76-76-67
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|69-66-67-72
|-6
|20.5
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|70-69-70-72
|+1
|4.6
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He won The RSM Classic, finishing first with a score of 23-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged -0.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.869
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-4.050
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.756
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|2.637
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.212
|-0.198
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.869 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sported a -4.050 mark that ranked 174th on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki delivered a 2.637 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
