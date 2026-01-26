Sami Valimaki betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.869 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sported a -4.050 mark that ranked 174th on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Valimaki delivered a 2.637 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.