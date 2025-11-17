What's at stake: 2026 status on line as PGA TOUR concludes at The RSM Classic

Eligibility already finalized for the 2026 season includes 20 players from the Korn Ferry Tour, which concluded in October, as well as 10 players from the 2025 Race to Dubai Rankings as determined at last week’s DP World Tour Championship in Dubai (DP World Tour Top 10). Following this week’s RSM Classic, the last opportunity to earn PGA TOUR membership for the 2026 season is the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry (Dec. 11-14), at which the final TOUR cards will be distributed to the top five players. New in 2025, there will be no ties for the top five finishers, meaning a playoff would take place to determine the five players who earn TOUR membership. Final Stage will be held at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.