Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler a clear betting favorite, eyes FedExCup history
Written by Mike Glasscott
The FedExCup Playoffs reach their crescendo this week in Atlanta. Since 2007, the first year of the FedExCup Playoffs format, East Lake Golf Club has hosted the 30 players who accumulated the most points. For the fourth consecutive season, Scottie Scheffler (+150 at FanDuel Sportsbook) marches to Atlanta as the betting favorite with the most points to his name.
But this will be the first event since 2019 without the Starting Strokes format to provide a cushion for Scheffler and other top players like Rory McIlroy. Instead, the entire field starts at even par and all 29 besides Scheffler have 72 holes to knock off the reigning champion and hottest player on the planet.
Good luck.
Scheffler won for the fifth time this season at the BMW Championship and has earned five victories or more for the second consecutive year. In the last 40 years, only Tiger Woods accomplished this feat, doing so six times. Producing a sixth win in 2025 will add more history to the books. No player has repeated as the champion of the FedExCup, nor has any player won the 72-hole event in back-to-back seasons. Since cashing T20 at THE PLAYERS Championship in March, the Texan rattled off 13 consecutive paydays T8 or better, matching Tom Weiskopf’s streak from 1973. His five wins, including two major championship victories, and 15 top-10 paydays, are the most on TOUR. The other 29 players in the field have their work cut out to beat him to win the $10 million bonus.
Second choice at the FanDuel, Rory McIlroy (+800) had a front-row seat for the Scheffler Show during the first two rounds at the BMW Championship. Returning to action in Maryland, the No. 2 player in the OWGR and FedExCup will not have to make up any Starting Strokes this year at East Lake. The rust is removed, and McIlroy returns to a course where he is a three-time champion (2016, 2019 and 2022) and painted the top 10 nine times in 11 starts, including the previous three seasons. McIlroy, the Masters champion and winner of the career Grand Slam, provides the clear-cut second option behind the world No. 1 at East Lake.
Behind the two obvious front-runners, Ludvig Åberg (+1600) leads the chasing peloton. Making his second attempt at winning the FedExCup, the Swede picked up his third top-10 result in his last four starts with a T7 at the BMW Championship. Getting it close and creating scoring chances will begin from the fairways at East Lake Golf Club. Åberg sits 10th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2025 and sits 22nd in Driving Distance.
The leader after 36 and 54 holes in the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs, Tommy Fleetwood (+1600), was unable to close the deal at TPC Southwind on the back nine. The Englishman, who finished in a share of third place, returned to the BMW Championship with four more rounds in the 60s and earned a second consecutive top-five payday (T4), albeit five shots off Scheffler’s winning total. Finishing the week in the top seven in Fairways, Greens in Regulation, and total putts, he's clearly in form with the biggest money on the table.
Justin Thomas (+2200) ran his streak of events finishing outside the top 20 to four straight last week at the BMW Championship. A return to East Lake could provide the tonic to end a streak of T22 or better on TOUR. In his first seven attempts at the TOUR Championship, he pocketed T7 or better each visit. Unable to qualify for the 2023 edition, he returned in 2024 and finished T14. In 32 career rounds, he posted 70 or better 29 times, owns a 67.81 scoring average, and owns five paydays of T5 or better.
When Patrick Cantlay (+2500) won the FedExCup in 2021, he entered the week off a victory at the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club and was armed with the most FedExCup Playoff points. The Californian begins the week without a win since the 2022 BMW Championship and just four top-10 paydays from 18 events this season. Earning T9 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, he followed with only one round of four in the 60s last week at the BMW Championship in the return to Caves Valley (T30). His best result in 2025 is T4 at the Truist Championship in early May.
U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun (+2700) owns a spot on Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup squad because of his performances in 2025, including a runner-up finish at the first FedExCup Playoffs event in Memphis. Since winning his first major championship in June, he earned T23 or better in four of his next five starts. Ranking sixth in SG: Tee-to-Green, he thrives with his iron play. Making his East Lake debut with nothing to worry about except winning the event, he can add another chapter to his career-best season.
A victory this week for Russell Henley (+2700) would mark his first multiple-win season on TOUR. The Georgia native closed with 62 in 2024 at East Lake, the lowest round of the week on the newly renovated track, to earn T4 money, his second top-five result in three visits. Ranked in the top 15 of SG: Tee-to-Green, Approach the Green and Around-the-Green, he also sits 11th in Fairways and first in Proximity. A hot putter would go a long way to helping him win his first FedExCup Playoffs event.
Robert MacIntyre (+3500), who owned the lead after each of the first three rounds at the BMW Championship, played 36 holes with Scheffler on the weekend at Caves Valley Golf Club but could not hold off the world No. 1 on Sunday. The Scotsman has gone close twice in big events in the last three months, including solo second at the U.S. Open at Oakmont to Spaun.
Since 2007, 12 players have won multiple events in the FedExCup Playoffs. Justin Rose (+6000), the winner at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, along with Scheffler, are the two players who can add their names to this expansive list this year.
Here's a look at the odds for the rest of the 30-man field, via FanDuel:
- +3000: Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Collin Morikawa
- +3300: Sepp Straka
- +3500: Ben Griffin
- +4000: Hideki Matsuyama
- +4500: Keegan Bradley
- +5000: Harris English, Corey Conners, Harry Hall
- +5500: Justin Rose, Chris Gotterup
- +6000: Akshay Bhatia
- +7500: Brian Harman
- +8000: Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry, Nick Taylor
- +10000: Andrew Novak, Jacob Bridgeman
