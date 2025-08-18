Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler a clear betting favorite, eyes FedExCup history

Scheffler won for the fifth time this season at the BMW Championship and has earned five victories or more for the second consecutive year. In the last 40 years, only Tiger Woods accomplished this feat, doing so six times. Producing a sixth win in 2025 will add more history to the books. No player has repeated as the champion of the FedExCup, nor has any player won the 72-hole event in back-to-back seasons. Since cashing T20 at THE PLAYERS Championship in March, the Texan rattled off 13 consecutive paydays T8 or better, matching Tom Weiskopf’s streak from 1973. His five wins, including two major championship victories, and 15 top-10 paydays, are the most on TOUR. The other 29 players in the field have their work cut out to beat him to win the $10 million bonus.