In test of resilience, journeyman J.J. Spaun shows himself, world how good he can be

Spaun began the day one shot back of Sam Burns, but within an hour, what seemed to be a promising opportunity had turned into a nightmare. Spaun bogeyed the opening hole, missing the fairway well right and dooming any hope of a par. He left himself in the ideal position at the second hole, in the middle of the fairway with a 94-yard pitch up the hill. But he hit the shot too perfectly as it skipped just in front of the hole, clanked on the flagstick and bounded back off the green. What would’ve been a tap-in birdie became a deflating bogey. He followed that with another bogey at the third, and another at the fifth, and another at the sixth. Spaun stumbled to a pair of pars at the seventh and eighth holes as a deluge of rain hit and led to the most important development of the afternoon – a rain delay.