6H AGO

Travelers Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

1 Min Read

Latest

Best all-time finishes at Travelers

    Written by Staff

    Tune in to the Travelers Championship, the final Signature Event of the 2025 PGA TOUR season, from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The course measures 6,844 yards and plays to a par of 70. Scottie Scheffler won last year's tournament with a score of 22-under after defeating Tom Kim in a playoff.

    Scheffler looks to repeat as champion, opening with a first-round 62 on Thursday to sit tied for the lead with Austin Eckroat at 8-under par. Rory McIlroy sits just two shots back at 6-under alongside Wyndham Clark and 2023 champion Keegan Bradley.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).
    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Special programming alert:

    • ESPN BET feed returns to PGA TOUR LIVE to take a betting audience inside the action around all the odds at TPC River Highlands.

    ESPN BET feed on PGA TOUR LIVE returns for Travelers


    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups/hole: 10:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups/hole: 8:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.Featured groups/hole: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 3-6 p.m.Featured holes: 9-11 a.m., 1-6:30 p.m.Featured holes: 8:30-11 a.m., 1-6 p.m.
    ESPN BET (Stream 4)1-3 p.m.11 a.m.-1 p.m.11 a.m.-1 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Marquee groups

    • 10:35 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Scottie Scheffler

    Featured groups

    • 10:10 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama
    • 10:25 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)

    R1
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    T1

    USA
    A. Eckroat
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T3

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    6

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T7

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T7

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T7

    CAN
    A. Hadwin
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T7

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T7

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T15

    KOR
    T. Kim
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F
