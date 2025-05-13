Sleeper Picks: PGA Championship

Wyndham Clark (+11000) … That this market is even included on this page serves to pique your curiosity if you truly believe that neither Rory McIlroy nor Scottie Scheffler will prevail. That condition hits like hyperbole, but the odds for either are shorter than +500, and in the deepest major of the series at that. So, if you’re willing to take the plunge on one extreme, you might as well double-dip. No one among the thicker slice of the elite is hotter or colder than Clark. Last season, eight of his nine top 25s were top 10s, four of which were podiums. He’s quieted this year but still rose for one T5. His PGA TOUR breakthrough victory occurred at Quail Hollow just two years ago is his only top 40 in four appearances. And his win at the U.S. Open the following month is his only top-30 finish in 13 starts in the majors. (McIlroy finished second and Scheffler third at The Los Angeles Country Club that week.) The best part about his aggravating swings in performance is that his value tilts in our favor.