Jason Day betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.677. He finished 22nd in that event.

Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449 (he finished sixth in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort last season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994. He finished fourth in that tournament.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.812). That ranked fourth in the field.