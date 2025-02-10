5H AGO
Jason Day betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Jason Day enters play in the 2025 The Genesis Invitational from Feb. 13-16 after a 13th-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Latest odds for Day at The Genesis Invitational.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Day's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 5-under, over his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- In Day's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2024, he finished ninth after posting a score of 9-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama finished with 1.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 2.038 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Matsuyama's average driving distance was 300 (23rd in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 25.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Day's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|2/16/2023
|9
|72-67-71-65
|-9
|2/13/2020
|MC
|68-76
|+2
Day's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Day has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Day has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- Jason Day has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Day is averaging -1.888 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Day is averaging 1.680 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 last season, which ranked 74th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranked 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Day had a -0.343 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 164th with a 63.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day's 0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked ninth last season, while he averaged 27.91 putts per round (eighth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|300.8
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|63.45%
|62.57%
|Putts Per Round
|8
|27.91
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|11
|27.78%
|20.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|14.98%
|8.19%
Day's best finishes
- Day played 23 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Last season Day put up his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot 22-under and finished third (three shots back of the winner).
- Day ranked 26th in the FedExCup standings with 1345 points last season.
Day's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.677. He finished 22nd in that event.
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449 (he finished sixth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort last season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.812). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked fourth in the field.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.132
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.343
|2.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.153
|0.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.541
|-1.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.483
|1.680
Day's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|200
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|22
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-67-73-70
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-69-71
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|73-75-69-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-70-64-69
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|69-67-66-66
|-16
|37
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|73-68-76-68
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|72-67-65-70
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|78-69-71-71
|+1
|82
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|75-70-73-71
|+1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|62-67-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|70-70-68-70
|-14
|19
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|3
|64-66-67-69
|-22
|163
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|74-69-70-76
|+1
|21
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|70-69-68-69
|-12
|95
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.