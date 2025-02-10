PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    At the WM Phoenix Open, Patrick Rodgers struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Scottsdale. He is trying for a better outcome in San Diego at the 2025 The Genesis Invitational from Feb. 13-16.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Rodgers' average finish has been 21st, and his average score 4-under, over his last eight appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
    • In 2024, Rodgers missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
    • With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
    • Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).

    Rodgers' recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/15/2024MC71-73+2
    2/16/2023MC75-70+3
    2/17/2022MC69-76+3
    2/18/20211271-69-70-69-5
    2/13/20203071-71-70-70-2
    2/14/20191566-67-73-72-6

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • In his last five events, Rodgers has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers is averaging -2.649 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers is averaging -2.654 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rodgers .

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.189 last season ranked 58th on TOUR, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranked 137th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rodgers ranked 135th on TOUR with a mark of -0.191.
    • On the greens, Rodgers' 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 71st on TOUR last season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranked 99th. He broke par 22.72% of the time (140th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance51306.1307.3
    Greens in Regulation %3869.83%69.10%
    Putts Per Round9929.0730.4
    Par Breakers14022.72%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance1812.39%12.85%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • Rodgers played 29 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 22 times.
    • Last season Rodgers had his best performance at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. He shot 14-under and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
    • Rodgers ranked 53rd in the FedExCup standings with 952 points last season.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.268 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • Rodgers put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.508 (he finished 29th in that event).
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.813, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1890.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.191-0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.0860.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.125-2.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.208-2.654

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1665-68-67-66-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-67-67-76-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-68-70-68-1218
    July 25-283M Open3765-73-69-70-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-63-70-71-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-71-69-67-480
    September 12-15Procore Championship3772-68-73-69-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1168-69-67-65-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6768-73-71-70+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2471-67-67-70-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship966-71-65-70-12--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1765-70-70-67-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 16-19The American Express7072-67-68-75-63
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5671-71-76-76+65
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2270-66-75-67-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC76-71+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.