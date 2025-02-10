Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.268 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

Rodgers put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.508 (he finished 29th in that event).

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.813, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.