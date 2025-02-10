Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
At the WM Phoenix Open, Patrick Rodgers struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Scottsdale. He is trying for a better outcome in San Diego at the 2025 The Genesis Invitational from Feb. 13-16.
The Genesis Invitational tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 13-16, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Hideki Matsuyama
At The Genesis Invitational
- Rodgers' average finish has been 21st, and his average score 4-under, over his last eight appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- In 2024, Rodgers missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- With numbers of 1.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 2.038 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 4.297 in SG: Putting (third), Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024.
- Matsuyama also posted numbers of 300 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 25.75 putts per round (third).
Rodgers' recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/15/2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2/16/2023
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|2/17/2022
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|2/18/2021
|12
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|2/13/2020
|30
|71-71-70-70
|-2
|2/14/2019
|15
|66-67-73-72
|-6
Rodgers' recent performances
- In his last five events, Rodgers has an average finish of 49th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Rodgers has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers is averaging -2.649 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers is averaging -2.654 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.189 last season ranked 58th on TOUR, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranked 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rodgers ranked 135th on TOUR with a mark of -0.191.
- On the greens, Rodgers' 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 71st on TOUR last season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranked 99th. He broke par 22.72% of the time (140th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|306.1
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|69.83%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|99
|29.07
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|140
|22.72%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.39%
|12.85%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Rodgers played 29 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 22 times.
- Last season Rodgers had his best performance at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. He shot 14-under and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
- Rodgers ranked 53rd in the FedExCup standings with 952 points last season.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.268 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Rodgers put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.508 (he finished 29th in that event).
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.813, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.189
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.191
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.086
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.125
|-2.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.208
|-2.654
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|65-73-69-70
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-63-70-71
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-4
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|72-68-73-69
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-69-67-65
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|68-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|71-67-67-70
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|65-70-70-67
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|70
|72-67-68-75
|-6
|3
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-71-76-76
|+6
|5
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|70-66-75-67
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.