The First Look: Valero Texas Open

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Akshay Bhatia is back in action on the PGA TOUR. Bhatia, who just accepted Special Temporary Membership after his runner-up result at the Puerto Rico Open, was inside the top five through 36 holes in Puntacana before finishing T24, his third top-25 in six starts this season. He won The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour last year but his Special Temporary Membership allows him to accept unlimited sponsor exemptions this season… Two members of last year’s University of Texas NCAA title team, Pierceson Coody and Cole Hammer, were extended invites into their home state’s open. Pierceson Coody is making his fourth TOUR start of the season. Coody, who topped the PGA TOUR University rankings a year ago, notched a tie for 14th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He’s already a two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, as well… Hammer, who is making his ninth TOUR start of the season, recorded a T5 at The RSM Classic in the fall. … Charley Hoffman is back in action at the Valero. Hoffman has earned a bit of a cult following at this event as its leading money leader. He was runner-up in 2021 and 2019 and won in 2016. He missed his first cut in 16 starts at this event last season… Luke Donald and Padraig Harrington – the current and former European Ryder Cup captains – are in the field… Ryan Fox, a three-time winner on the DP World Tour is teeing it up. This will be Fox’s fourth PGA TOUR start of the season after two top-30 results at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and THE PLAYERS, plus a T17 at last week’s World Golf Championships… Kazuki Higa is teeing it up on TOUR before he makes his Masters debut next week. Higa is a six-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour and topped that Tour’s money list in 2022. … Ryan Gerard, who is on the cusp of earning Special Temporary Membership, also earned an invitation. Gerard finished fourth at The Honda Classic after Monday qualifying and T11 at the Puerto Rico Open. He has made the cut in three of four PGA TOUR starts this season. … Former Texas A&M star Chandler Phillips is in the field. He won earlier this year on the Korn Ferry Tour and is third on that circuit’s points list.