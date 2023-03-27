The First Look: Valero Texas Open
5 Min Read
Written by Adam Stanley @adam_stanley
The 101st Valero Texas Open tees off at TPC San Antonio after an exciting start to the TOUR’s turn through Texas at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. One of the TOUR’s most historic events features a strong mix of established names and up-and-comers.
FIELD NOTES: Rickie Fowler is teeing it up at TPC San Antonio eager to return to the Masters. Fowler has seen promising signs this season, ranking 25th in the FedExCup, but will need a win to avoid missing a third consecutive Masters… J.J. Spaun, fresh off an appearance in the Round of 16 last week, returns to the site of his first PGA TOUR title. Spaun looks to become the first golfer to defend his Valero Texas Open title since Zach Johnson in 2008-09… Former Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama is in the field after withdrawing last week due to injury… Matt Kuchar, who also made the Round of 16 at the Dell and tied Tiger Woods’ record for most victories in tournament history, is in action… Corey Conners (2019) and Kevin Chappell (2017) are among the past champions at TPC San Antonio returning to action… Rookie of the Year frontrunner Taylor Montgomery (his four top-10 finishes so far this season have him 22nd on the FedExCup standings) is among the robust group of Korn Ferry Tour graduates eager to keep adding to their FedExCup point totals this week…
HIGHEST-RATED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup
|17. Tyrrell Hatton
|10. Chris Kirk
|21. Hideki Matsuyama
|13. Si Woo Kim
|32. Sepp Straka
|22. Taylor Montgomery
|34. Chris Kirk
|24. Nick Taylor
|36. Ryan Fox
|25. Rickie Fowler
|39. Si Woo Kim
|27. Andrew Putnam
|40. Corey Conners
|29. Thomas Detry
|42. Alex Noren
|31. Tyrrell Hatton
|58. Taylor Montgomery
|32. Adam Schenk
|59. Rickie Fowler
|36. Hayden Buckley
STORYLINES:
1. WILL ANOTHER FIRST-TIMER WIN?
Over the last 11 editions of the Valero Texas Open, it’s become the first TOUR title for five of the golfers who have rocked the cowboy boots. With youth being served again this year with sponsor invites and a hearty handful of next-generation stars coming into this week with momentum, don’t be surprised if it’s another first-timer who wins in San Antonio.
2. EXCITING STRETCH
TPC San Antonio offers one of the more intriguing finishing stretches on TOUR. The par-3 16th is one of the rare holes in the world with a bunker in the middle of the green. Next players face the drivable par-4 17th and risk-reward, par-5 18th that is guarded by a small creek fronting the green. It’s the sort of understated water hazard that can keep players on their toes.
3. LAST ROAD TO AUGUSTA
It all comes down to this. The winner of the Valero Texas Open will be the final person to stamp his ticket to Augusta National – something that’s happened two out of the last three trips around TPC San Antonio. J.J. Spaun broke through for his maiden TOUR title a year ago and got into his first Masters, while Corey Conners went from Monday Qualifier to Masters debutant in 2019. Will it be another extra special week for the winner?
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Akshay Bhatia is back in action on the PGA TOUR. Bhatia, who just accepted Special Temporary Membership after his runner-up result at the Puerto Rico Open, was inside the top five through 36 holes in Puntacana before finishing T24, his third top-25 in six starts this season. He won The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour last year but his Special Temporary Membership allows him to accept unlimited sponsor exemptions this season… Two members of last year’s University of Texas NCAA title team, Pierceson Coody and Cole Hammer, were extended invites into their home state’s open. Pierceson Coody is making his fourth TOUR start of the season. Coody, who topped the PGA TOUR University rankings a year ago, notched a tie for 14th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He’s already a two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, as well… Hammer, who is making his ninth TOUR start of the season, recorded a T5 at The RSM Classic in the fall. … Charley Hoffman is back in action at the Valero. Hoffman has earned a bit of a cult following at this event as its leading money leader. He was runner-up in 2021 and 2019 and won in 2016. He missed his first cut in 16 starts at this event last season… Luke Donald and Padraig Harrington – the current and former European Ryder Cup captains – are in the field… Ryan Fox, a three-time winner on the DP World Tour is teeing it up. This will be Fox’s fourth PGA TOUR start of the season after two top-30 results at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and THE PLAYERS, plus a T17 at last week’s World Golf Championships… Kazuki Higa is teeing it up on TOUR before he makes his Masters debut next week. Higa is a six-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour and topped that Tour’s money list in 2022. … Ryan Gerard, who is on the cusp of earning Special Temporary Membership, also earned an invitation. Gerard finished fourth at The Honda Classic after Monday qualifying and T11 at the Puerto Rico Open. He has made the cut in three of four PGA TOUR starts this season. … Former Texas A&M star Chandler Phillips is in the field. He won earlier this year on the Korn Ferry Tour and is third on that circuit’s points list.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
72-HOLE RECORD: 254, Tommy Armour III (2003 at La Cantera). TPC San Antonio record: 268, Corey Conners (2019).
18-HOLE RECORD: 60, Bart Bryant (3rd round, 2004 at La Cantera), Zach Johnson (3rd round, 2009 at La Cantera). TPC San Antonio record: 62, Trey Mullinax (3rd round, 2018)
LAST TIME: J.J. Spaun closed out his first PGA TOUR title with a final-round 69 and along with donning the winner’s cowboy boots at the Valero Texas Open, he also punched his first ticket to the Masters. Spaun, who started his final round with a double bogey, added five birdies on his card over the remaining 17 holes to win by two over Matt Kuchar and Matt Jones. The win came in Spaun’s 147th PGA TOUR start. His previous best TOUR finish was a runner-up at the 2018 RSM Classic. Spaun finished at 13 under while Jones and Kuchar were at 11 under. Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, Charles Howell II, and Troy Merritt finished a shot further back and tied for fourth.
HOW TO FOLLOW:
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), Saturday, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET
|Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET
|Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
|Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
|Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)