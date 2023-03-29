See the clubs Rickie Fowler is using at the Valero Texas Open

Fowler has shown promising signs in 2023 as he seeks his first victory in four years. He is 25th in the FedExCup thanks to three top-10s, including a runner-up at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He finished T17 in last week’s World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, including a first-round upset of Jon Rahm. Fowler also finished T13 at THE PLAYERS Championship and is now 59th in the world ranking after dropping outside the top 100 in 2021.