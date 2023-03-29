See the clubs Rickie Fowler is using at the Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Up-close look at Rickie Fowler’s clubs for Valero Texas Open
Rickie Fowler’s resurgent season now takes him to San Antonio, where he will compete in this week’s Valero Texas Open.
Fowler has shown promising signs in 2023 as he seeks his first victory in four years. He is 25th in the FedExCup thanks to three top-10s, including a runner-up at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He finished T17 in last week’s World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, including a first-round upset of Jon Rahm. Fowler also finished T13 at THE PLAYERS Championship and is now 59th in the world ranking after dropping outside the top 100 in 2021.
On Tuesday, GolfWRX.com took an up-close look at the equipment that Fowler will be using as he seeks his first win since 2019 and a return to the Masters.
Driver: Cobra Aerojet LS (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana Prototype 70 X
3-wood: Cobra Aerojet LS (14.5 degrees @13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Tour Green 75 TX
5-wood: Cobra LTDx LS (17.5 degrees)
Shaft: UST Mamiya LINQ 8F5
Irons: Cobra King Tour (4-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+
Wedges: Cobra King Forged (54, 56 and 58 degrees)
Shafts: KBS Tour 610
Putter: Odyssey Versa Jailbird
Grip: SuperStroke Tour 3.0 17-inch
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x