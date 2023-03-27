Monday qualifiers: Valero Texas Open
An Irish pro who has carded 57 in a professional event.
A former Division I All-American.
A trick-shot enthusiast.
And a 35-year-old dreamer without a prior TOUR start.
It’s an eclectic group of Monday qualifiers for this week’s Valero Texas Open, as David Carey, Peter Kuest, Austen Truslow and Peter Lansburgh all earned tee times this week at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course).
This event is known for producing Monday qualifier magic; four years ago, Corey Conners won the Valero as a Monday qualifier, cementing full TOUR status and earning the final spot in the Masters. This week’s contingent of qualifiers aims to follow in Conners’ footsteps.
In all, 55 players competed for four spots in this week’s field in San Antonio. Click here for all scores from the qualifier.
Here’s a capsule look at the four Monday qualifiers for the Valero Texas Open …
David Carey (7-under 65)
Age: 26
Hometown: Dublin, Ireland
PGA TOUR starts:1
Cuts made: 1
Best PGA TOUR finish: T62, 2022 The Open Championship
Notes: Carded a second-round 67 at St. Andrews to make the cut at The 150th Open … Posted 8-under 64 in Valero Texas Open pre-qualifier just to advance to Monday. Qualified with his girlfriend Caitlin on the bag … Famously carded a 57 at the 2019 Cervino Open on Alps Tour … Regards Ben Hogan as a hero; has sported a flat white cap in competition to pay homage … Has played piano from a young age and also produces music under the name D-Vinchi.
Peter Kuest (6-under 66)
Age: 24
Hometown: Fresno, California
Alma mater:Brigham Young University
PGA TOUR starts: 6
Cuts made: 1
Best PGA TOUR finish: 65th, 2020 Barracuda Championship
Notes: Made 13 Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2022, highlighted by a T5 at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. Holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season … Was named to the 2020 NCAA Division I PING All-America First Team as a senior at BYU … Notched 10 individual victories at BYU; averaged 69.42 as a senior … Enjoys fishing, skiing and listening to music.
Austen Truslow (5-under 67)
Age: 27
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Alma mater: Rollins College
PGA TOUR starts: 6
Cuts made: 1
Best finish: T10, 2019 Puerto Rico Open
Notes: Second successful Monday qualifier of the season (Sony Open in Hawaii) … Competed on Korn Ferry Tour in 2020-21, making 10 cuts in 20 starts and finishing No. 85 on the season-long standings. Finished T2 at 2020 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS and T3 at 2020 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club … Turned professional in 2015 at age 19 while attending Rollins College; took classes while competing on mini-tours. Graduated in 2019 … Has utilized one-handed chipping technique in competition … Trick-shot enthusiast.
Peter Lansburgh (4-under 68)
Age: 35
Hometown: Elk Grove, California
Alma mater: American River College of Sacramento
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Set for first career PGA TOUR start … Carded a course-record 60 at Sacramento’s Bing Maloney Golf Course in September 2021 … Legend in the Sacramento golf circles; he holds several course records in the area … Turned pro in 2012; has won 12 events on Pepsi Tour, played across California and Arizona … Qualified for U.S. Amateur Public Links in 2008, 2009 and 2010.