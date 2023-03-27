Monday qualifiers: Valero Texas Open

Notes: Carded a second-round 67 at St. Andrews to make the cut at The 150th Open … Posted 8-under 64 in Valero Texas Open pre-qualifier just to advance to Monday. Qualified with his girlfriend Caitlin on the bag … Famously carded a 57 at the 2019 Cervino Open on Alps Tour … Regards Ben Hogan as a hero; has sported a flat white cap in competition to pay homage … Has played piano from a young age and also produces music under the name D-Vinchi.