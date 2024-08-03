Olympic golf competition: How to watch Round 4, live scores, TV times, more
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Golf takes center stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics, marking its third consecutive appearance in the Summer Games and fifth appearance overall. After being inaugurally contested at the 1900 Paris Games, golf was discontinued following the 1904 St. Louis Games but then revitalized over a century later in 2016 in Rio.
This year, the world's best 60 male and 60 female golfers converge on the iconic Le Golf National course for two gripping 72-hole (no cut), stroke-play competitions. The men’s Olympic golf competition concludes Sunday, Aug. 4, while the women will compete Aug. 7-10.
Xander Schauffele of Team USA and Jon Rahm of Team Spain sit tied on top heading into the final round at Le Golf National. Tommy Fleetwood of Great Britain remains one back at 13-under, while Nicolai Højgaard of Denmark tied the course record previously set by his brother Rasmus to get within three, finishing at 11-under alongside Hideki Matsuyama of Japan.
How to follow (all times ET)
Olympic men's golf competition: Thursday, Aug. 1-Sunday, Aug. 4
- Sunday: 3 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (GOLF Channel, Peacock)
- Medal ceremony in final 30 minutes
Olympic women's golf competition: Wednesday, Aug. 7-Saturday, Aug. 10
- Wednesday-Friday: 3 a.m.-12 p.m. (GOLF Channel, Peacock)
- Saturday: 3 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (GOLF Channel, Peacock)
- Medal ceremony in final 30 minutes