International Golf Federation announces fields for men’s, women’s Olympic golf competitions at Paris 2024

With 32 countries represented in the men’s Olympic golf competition and 33 in the women’s field, the composition of the Olympic fields highlights the broad global interest in golf and the opportunity to reach new audiences across all six different continents. Golf is looking to continue building upon the success of the previous two Olympic golf competitions at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. Paris 2024 will mark the fifth occasion in which golf has been featured as an Olympic sport, and just the third time since 1904.