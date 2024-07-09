International Golf Federation announces fields for men’s, women’s Olympic golf competitions at Paris 2024
Nelly Korda headlines Team USA on the women's side heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Written by International Golf Federation
LAUSANNE, Switzerland – The International Golf Federation (IGF) on Tuesday announced the fields for the men’s and women’s Olympic golf competitions at Paris 2024. The men’s Olympic golf competition will take place Aug. 1-4, while the women will compete Aug. 7-10. The Olympic golf competitions will be contested at Le Golf National, which annually hosts the FedEx Open de France on the DP World Tour and was the site of the 2018 Ryder Cup.
Once the Olympic Golf Rankings were finalized on June 18 and June 25 for the men’s and women’s Olympic golf competitions, respectively, each National Olympic Committee (NOC) then began the process of confirming their qualifiers for the competitions by June 27 (5 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time). Past this deadline, all unused quota places were then reallocated as per the Qualification System for golf.
With 32 countries represented in the men’s Olympic golf competition and 33 in the women’s field, the composition of the Olympic fields highlights the broad global interest in golf and the opportunity to reach new audiences across all six different continents. Golf is looking to continue building upon the success of the previous two Olympic golf competitions at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. Paris 2024 will mark the fifth occasion in which golf has been featured as an Olympic sport, and just the third time since 1904.
In total, 38 different NOCs will be represented across both the men’s and women’s Olympic golf competitions, with the United States of America sending the most athletes: seven (four men, three women). The following is the full list of NOCs represented in the fields for the men’s and women’s Olympic golf competitions: Australia, Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Chile, China, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Paraguay, Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand and the United States of America.
In the men’s field, 10 of the top 15 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, as of this week, are competing in the Olympic golf competition, including all of the top-five ranked players. In the women’s field, all 15 of the top-15 ranked women in the Rolex Rankings, as of this week, are competing in the Olympic golf competition.
FIELD FOR THE MEN’S OLYMPIC GOLF COMPETITION
Listed in alphabetical order of the NOCs
|Name
|National Olympic Committee
|Emiliano Grillo
|Argentina
|Alejandro Tosti
|Argentina
|Jason Day
|Australia
|Min Woo Lee
|Australia
|Sepp Straka
|Austria
|Thomas Detry
|Belgium
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|Belgium
|Nick Taylor
|Canada
|Corey Conners
|Canada
|Joaquin Niemann
|Chile
|Mito Pereira
|Chile
|Zecheng Dou
|China
|Carl Yuan
|China
|Kevin Yu
|Chinese Taipei
|C.T. Pan
|Chinese Taipei
|Camilo Villegas
|Colombia
|Nico Echavarria
|Colombia
|Nicolai Højgaard
|Denmark
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Denmark
|Sami Valimaki
|Finland
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|Finland
|Matthieu Pavon
|France
|Victor Perez
|France
|Stephan Jaeger
|Germany
|Matti Schmid
|Germany
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Great Britain
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|Great Britain
|Shubhankar Sharma
|India
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|India
|Rory McIlroy
|Ireland
|Shane Lowry
|Ireland
|Matteo Manassero
|Italy
|Guido Migliozzi
|Italy
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Japan
|Keita Nakajima
|Japan
|Gavin Green
|Malaysia
|Abraham Ancer
|Mexico
|Carlos Ortiz
|Mexico
|Ryan Fox
|New Zealand
|Daniel Hillier
|New Zealand
|Viktor Hovland
|Norway
|Kris Ventura
|Norway
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|Paraguay
|Adrian Meronk
|Poland
|Rafael Campos
|Puerto Rico
|Tom Kim
|Republic of Korea
|Byeong Hun An
|Republic of Korea
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|South Africa
|Erik van Rooyen
|South Africa
|Jon Rahm
|Spain
|David Puig
|Spain
|Ludvig Åberg
|Sweden
|Alex Noren
|Sweden
|Joel Girrbach
|Switzerland
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Thailand
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|Thailand
|Scottie Scheffler
|United States of America
|Xander Schauffele
|United States of America
|Wyndham Clark
|United States of America
|Collin Morikawa
|United States of America
FIELD FOR THE WOMEN’S OLYMPIC GOLF COMPETITION
Listed in alphabetical order of the NOCs
|Name
|National Olympic Committee
|Hannah Green
|Australia
|Minjee Lee
|Australia
|Emma Spitz
|Austria
|Sarah Schober
|Austria
|Manon De Roey
|Belgium
|Brooke M. Henderson
|Canada
|Alena Sharp
|Canada
|Ruoning Yin
|China
|Xiyu Lin
|China
|Peiyun Chien
|Chinese Taipei
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|Chinese Taipei
|Mariajo Uribe
|Colombia
|Klara Davidson Spilkova
|Czech Republic
|Sara Kouskova
|Czech Republic
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|Denmark
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|Denmark
|Ursula Wikstrom
|Finland
|Noora Komulainen
|Finland
|Celine Boutier
|France
|Perrine Delacour
|France
|Esther Henseleit
|Germany
|Alexandra Forsterling
|Germany
|Charley Hull
|Great Britain
|Georgia Hall
|Great Britain
|Aditi Ashok
|India
|Diksha Dagar
|India
|Leona Maguire
|Ireland
|Stephanie Meadow
|Ireland
|Alessandra Fanali
|Italy
|Yuka Saso
|Japan
|Miyu Yamashita
|Japan
|Ashley Lau
|Malaysia
|Gaby Lopez
|Mexico
|Maria Fassi
|Mexico
|Ines Laklalech
|Morocco
|Anne Van Dam
|Netherlands
|Lydia Ko
|New Zealand
|Celine Borge
|Norway
|Madelene Stavnar
|Norway
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|Philippines
|Dottie Ardina
|Philippines
|Jin Young Ko
|Republic of Korea
|Amy Yang
|Republic of Korea
|Hyo-Joo Kim
|Republic of Korea
|Shannon Tan
|Singapore
|Pia Babnik
|Slovenia
|Ana Belac
|Slovenia
|Ashleigh Buhai
|South Africa
|Paula Reto
|South Africa
|Carlota Ciganda
|Spain
|Azahara Munoz
|Spain
|Maja Stark
|Sweden
|Linn Grant
|Sweden
|Albane Valenzuela
|Switzerland
|Morgane Metraux
|Switzerland
|Atthaya Thitikul
|Thailand
|Patty Tavatanakit
|Thailand
|Nelly Korda
|United States of America
|Lilia Vu
|United States of America
|Rose Zhang
|United States of America