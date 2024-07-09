PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

International Golf Federation announces fields for men’s, women’s Olympic golf competitions at Paris 2024

2 Min Read

Olympic Golf

Nelly Korda headlines Team USA on the women's side heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Nelly Korda headlines Team USA on the women's side heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Written by International Golf Federation

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland – The International Golf Federation (IGF) on Tuesday announced the fields for the men’s and women’s Olympic golf competitions at Paris 2024. The men’s Olympic golf competition will take place Aug. 1-4, while the women will compete Aug. 7-10. The Olympic golf competitions will be contested at Le Golf National, which annually hosts the FedEx Open de France on the DP World Tour and was the site of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

    Once the Olympic Golf Rankings were finalized on June 18 and June 25 for the men’s and women’s Olympic golf competitions, respectively, each National Olympic Committee (NOC) then began the process of confirming their qualifiers for the competitions by June 27 (5 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time). Past this deadline, all unused quota places were then reallocated as per the Qualification System for golf.

    With 32 countries represented in the men’s Olympic golf competition and 33 in the women’s field, the composition of the Olympic fields highlights the broad global interest in golf and the opportunity to reach new audiences across all six different continents. Golf is looking to continue building upon the success of the previous two Olympic golf competitions at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. Paris 2024 will mark the fifth occasion in which golf has been featured as an Olympic sport, and just the third time since 1904.

    In total, 38 different NOCs will be represented across both the men’s and women’s Olympic golf competitions, with the United States of America sending the most athletes: seven (four men, three women). The following is the full list of NOCs represented in the fields for the men’s and women’s Olympic golf competitions: Australia, Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Chile, China, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Paraguay, Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand and the United States of America.

    In the men’s field, 10 of the top 15 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, as of this week, are competing in the Olympic golf competition, including all of the top-five ranked players. In the women’s field, all 15 of the top-15 ranked women in the Rolex Rankings, as of this week, are competing in the Olympic golf competition.

    FIELD FOR THE MEN’S OLYMPIC GOLF COMPETITION

    Listed in alphabetical order of the NOCs


    NameNational Olympic Committee
    Emiliano GrilloArgentina
    Alejandro TostiArgentina
    Jason DayAustralia
    Min Woo LeeAustralia
    Sepp StrakaAustria
    Thomas DetryBelgium
    Adrien Dumont de ChassartBelgium
    Nick TaylorCanada
    Corey ConnersCanada
    Joaquin NiemannChile
    Mito PereiraChile
    Zecheng DouChina
    Carl YuanChina
    Kevin YuChinese Taipei
    C.T. PanChinese Taipei
    Camilo VillegasColombia
    Nico EchavarriaColombia
    Nicolai HøjgaardDenmark
    Thorbjørn OlesenDenmark
    Sami ValimakiFinland
    Tapio PulkkanenFinland
    Matthieu PavonFrance
    Victor PerezFrance
    Stephan JaegerGermany
    Matti SchmidGermany
    Tommy FleetwoodGreat Britain
    Matthew FitzpatrickGreat Britain
    Shubhankar SharmaIndia
    Gaganjeet BhullarIndia
    Rory McIlroyIreland
    Shane LowryIreland
    Matteo ManasseroItaly
    Guido MigliozziItaly
    Hideki MatsuyamaJapan
    Keita NakajimaJapan
    Gavin GreenMalaysia
    Abraham AncerMexico
    Carlos OrtizMexico
    Ryan FoxNew Zealand
    Daniel HillierNew Zealand
    Viktor HovlandNorway
    Kris VenturaNorway
    Fabrizio ZanottiParaguay
    Adrian MeronkPoland
    Rafael CamposPuerto Rico
    Tom KimRepublic of Korea
    Byeong Hun AnRepublic of Korea
    Christiaan BezuidenhoutSouth Africa
    Erik van RooyenSouth Africa
    Jon RahmSpain
    David PuigSpain
    Ludvig ÅbergSweden
    Alex NorenSweden
    Joel GirrbachSwitzerland
    Kiradech AphibarnratThailand
    Phachara KhongwatmaiThailand
    Scottie SchefflerUnited States of America
    Xander SchauffeleUnited States of America
    Wyndham ClarkUnited States of America
    Collin MorikawaUnited States of America

    FIELD FOR THE WOMEN’S OLYMPIC GOLF COMPETITION

    Listed in alphabetical order of the NOCs

    NameNational Olympic Committee
    Hannah GreenAustralia
    Minjee LeeAustralia
    Emma SpitzAustria
    Sarah SchoberAustria
    Manon De RoeyBelgium
    Brooke M. HendersonCanada
    Alena SharpCanada
    Ruoning YinChina
    Xiyu LinChina
    Peiyun ChienChinese Taipei
    Wei-Ling HsuChinese Taipei
    Mariajo UribeColombia
    Klara Davidson SpilkovaCzech Republic
    Sara KouskovaCzech Republic
    Emily Kristine PedersenDenmark
    Nanna Koerstz MadsenDenmark
    Ursula WikstromFinland
    Noora KomulainenFinland
    Celine BoutierFrance
    Perrine DelacourFrance
    Esther HenseleitGermany
    Alexandra ForsterlingGermany
    Charley HullGreat Britain
    Georgia HallGreat Britain
    Aditi AshokIndia
    Diksha DagarIndia
    Leona MaguireIreland
    Stephanie MeadowIreland
    Alessandra FanaliItaly
    Yuka SasoJapan
    Miyu YamashitaJapan
    Ashley LauMalaysia
    Gaby LopezMexico
    Maria FassiMexico
    Ines LaklalechMorocco
    Anne Van DamNetherlands
    Lydia KoNew Zealand
    Celine BorgeNorway
    Madelene StavnarNorway
    Bianca PagdangananPhilippines
    Dottie ArdinaPhilippines
    Jin Young KoRepublic of Korea
    Amy YangRepublic of Korea
    Hyo-Joo KimRepublic of Korea
    Shannon TanSingapore
    Pia BabnikSlovenia
    Ana BelacSlovenia
    Ashleigh BuhaiSouth Africa
    Paula RetoSouth Africa
    Carlota CigandaSpain
    Azahara MunozSpain
    Maja StarkSweden
    Linn GrantSweden
    Albane ValenzuelaSwitzerland
    Morgane MetrauxSwitzerland
    Atthaya ThitikulThailand
    Patty TavatanakitThailand
    Nelly KordaUnited States of America
    Lilia VuUnited States of America
    Rose ZhangUnited States of America
    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.