5H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick withdraws from Olympic men’s golf competition with thumb injury

Olympic Golf

    SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Matt Fitzpatrick has withdrawn from the Olympic men’s golf competition following the third round at Le Golf National due to a thumb injury.

    “Team Great Britain's Matt Fitzpatrick, who entered this week with a preexisting right thumb strain, has withdrawn due to injury following the third round of the men's Olympic golf competition,” said a statement from the International Golf Federation.

    The world No. 22, who is playing for Team GB alongside Tommy Fleetwood, carded a 10-over 81 on Saturday. He turned in 3-over 38, making bogeys at Nos. 2, 5 and 8. He made his lone birdie of the day at 10, but followed with a bogey at 12, a double bogey at 13 and made quadruple bogey at 15 before dropping one more shot at 17.

    Fitzpatrick had opened with a 2-over 73 on Thursday and rebounded with a bogey-free 64 in the second round. He started the day T17, six strokes behind the second-round leaders.

