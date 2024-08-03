Matt Fitzpatrick withdraws from Olympic men’s golf competition with thumb injury

The world No. 22, who is playing for Team GB alongside Tommy Fleetwood, carded a 10-over 81 on Saturday. He turned in 3-over 38, making bogeys at Nos. 2, 5 and 8. He made his lone birdie of the day at 10, but followed with a bogey at 12, a double bogey at 13 and made quadruple bogey at 15 before dropping one more shot at 17.