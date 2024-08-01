‘Golf nut’ Michael Phelps attends Olympic golf as fan, seeks clues to improve game

“For me, I was pumped to watch Ludvig (Åberg) – somebody who's really kind of made a name for himself over the last year or so on TOUR and for me,” Phelps explained. “I love his approach to the game. Some of his drills that he does, I've tried to do them, though not as well. Obviously, Rahmbo (Jon Rahm) is a good friend of mine, and Wyndham (Clark) for Team USA. For me, it's just seeing these guys up close. I'm a golf nut, so being able to just pick up on ball position, grip, length of backswing, whatever it might be. … I'm a super technical person. That's how I had to be in my sport, so (golf) is kind of nice that way. I gravitated towards this (sport) and here we are. I'm a psycho in the game and I love it.”