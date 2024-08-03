Draws and Fades: Sensational Sunday ahead as cream rises for Olympics medal chase

I wouldn’t mind being wrong about this but I worry that Fleetwood (+500) won’t be able to find his way to the top of the leaderboard. I love him for a minor medal but gold, well … he has shown time and time again that winning big events when in the mix has eluded him. He is a former winner at Le Golf National and was a killer in the 2018 Ryder Cup at the venue, yet I still can’t bite the bullet on the outright win.