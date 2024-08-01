Olympic golf weather forecast: Play suspended due to lightning delay
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Updated: Thursday, Aug 1, 11:26 a.m. ET: Round 1 of the men’s Olympic golf competition was interrupted at 5:26 p.m. local time due to lightning in the area, with 12 players remaining on the course.
Updated: Thursday, Aug 1, 11:06 a.m. ET: Play resumed at 5:05 p.m. local time at Le Golf National after a 39-minute delay to the first round.
Updated: Thursday, Aug 1, 10:26 a.m. ET: Thursday’s opening round of the men’s Olympic golf competition has been suspended due to lightning in the area at Le Golf National outside Paris.
Round 1 was suspended at 4:26 p.m. local time (10:26 a.m. ET), with 19 players remaining on the course.
Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama opened in 8-under 63 to assume the clubhouse lead, chasing his first Olympic medal after losing in a 7-for-1 playoff for bronze at his home Tokyo Olympics three years ago. Defending gold medalist Xander Schauffele, a two-time major champion this year, stood 6 under through 17 holes.
The first round will resume at 5:05 p.m. with practice facilities open for athletes.
Per Thursday’s forecast, minimal precipitation is expected for the rest of the week, with a 0% chance of rain on Friday and a 10% chance on both Saturday and Sunday.
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are underway and the men's Olympic golf competition begins Thursday, featuring 60 of the world’s top players from all five continents ready to tee it up at Le Golf National in pursuit of gold.
Xander Schauffele looks to defend his gold medal alongside fellow Team USA participants world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry star for Team Ireland, with Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick representing Team Great Britain. The men’s competition will take place Aug. 1-4, while the women will compete Aug. 7-10.
See the day-by-day weather forecast below.
- Thursday, Aug. 1: A mix of sun and clouds is forecast during the morning with scattered thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will reach 84F with west winds. Thunderstorm chances will diminish during the evening with dry weather forecast overnight.
- Friday, Aug. 2: Mostly sunny during the day. Highs of 81F with winds at 6-12 mph.
- Saturday, Aug. 3: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures beginning to cool. A high of 77F and winds at 6-12 mph.
- Sunday, Aug. 4: Considerable cloudiness with a high of 75F and winds at 5-10 mph.