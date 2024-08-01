Olympic golf weather forecast: Play suspended due to lightning delay

Thursday, Aug. 1: A mix of sun and clouds is forecast during the morning with scattered thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will reach 84F with west winds. Thunderstorm chances will diminish during the evening with dry weather forecast overnight.

Friday, Aug. 2: Mostly sunny during the day. Highs of 81F with winds at 6-12 mph.

Saturday, Aug. 3: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures beginning to cool. A high of 77F and winds at 6-12 mph.