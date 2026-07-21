The Five: Post-majors storylines to follow as 2026 season winds down

With the PGA TOUR’s new competitive structure set to take effect in 2028, assuring you have the best chance to qualify for PGA TOUR Championship Series is paramount. The best way to do that is to make sure you are playing in every Signature Event next year, which offers more FedExCup points than Full-Field Events. If you are not in those events, you have an uphill climb to safely secure a spot for the inaugural year of the new format.