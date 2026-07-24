Max Homa, Tony Finau lead notables to miss cut at 3M Open

Homa’s form has ascended since the Masters. He entered the year’s first major at No. 98 in the FedExCup standings, well outside playoff consideration. Now Homa will comfortably make the playoffs. But how far will he make it? Homa sits precariously around the top 50 bubble, No. 49 to begin the week. He will look for solid showings over the next three weeks to ensure he advances to the second event of the playoffs, the BMW Championship, and secure starts in next year’s Signature Events.