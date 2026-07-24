Max Homa, Tony Finau lead notables to miss cut at 3M Open
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Max Homa hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open
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Max Homa's strong run of play was stifled at the 3M Open as he missed only his second cut since the Masters.
Homa, who finished runner-up at the John Deere Classic and put together a solid weekend at The Open Championship, could not replicate that form at TPC Twin Cities, shooting 4-over after 36 holes to miss the cut. The cut settled at 3-under and was up in the air until the final group finished.
Homa’s form has ascended since the Masters. He entered the year’s first major at No. 98 in the FedExCup standings, well outside playoff consideration. Now Homa will comfortably make the playoffs. But how far will he make it? Homa sits precariously around the top 50 bubble, No. 49 to begin the week. He will look for solid showings over the next three weeks to ensure he advances to the second event of the playoffs, the BMW Championship, and secure starts in next year’s Signature Events.
Max Homa hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open
Meanwhile, Tony Finau may miss the playoffs entirely. The former 3M Open winner has played wonderful golf at TPC Twin Cities over the years but was jettisoned after 36 holes for the second straight season. He began the week at No. 83 in the FedExCup standings. Only the top 70 will make it to the postseason, and Finau only has two weeks left to play his way in. Finau has only a 10.3% chance to make the FedEx St. Jude Championship, according to Data Golf’s projections.
What other surprising names missed the cut? Gordon Sargent, fresh off a runner-up last week at the Corales Puntacana Championship, finished one shot off the cutline. Aldrich Potgieter, Sungjae Im and Jackson Suber also missed the cut.
One golfer who will play the weekend: Muzzy Donohue.
Muzzy Donohue holes 22-foot shot for birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open
Donohue, 25, is making his TOUR debut in his home state. The St. Paul native won the Minnesota Open earlier this month, which earned him the sponsor exemption. A regular PGA TOUR Americas participant, Donohue shot 63 on Friday to jump into the top 25. Donohue is playing inspired golf with a heavy heart after his grandmother, Marcey, passed away on Monday. Donohue is honoring Marcey’s life with a custom ball marker.
“Whenever I’ve been getting out of the present, I’ll kind of rub it, and that’s been my grounding piece this week,” Donohue said. “She’s looking down on me and looking out for me.”