Five things to know about Jackson Suber, leader at British Open

“It’s like the slow-motion car wreck,” Jonathan Randolph, former PGA TOUR pro and Suber’s mentor, said of how Suber finished 2023. “I’m sure he wouldn’t describe it as such, but when you have everything that you’ve worked for right in front of you and it’s kind of like sand slipping through your fingers, it’s a tough thing to handle physically, emotionally. And to be able to take something good from it and learn from it, clearly he did, because he came back and did everything he could to get the job done.”