Nine things to know: Royal Birkdale, site of 2026 British Open Championship

No more. Mackenzie and Ebert have thoroughly reimagined this hole while keeping it in place. Shortening it by 25 yards has brought it into a more accessible range of drivable for more players, though it does tend to play into a prevailing breeze from the southwest. Extensive fairway bunkering now affects players whether laying up or going for the green, whereas before the safe line of play was without thought or risky consequence. Moving the green up and slightly to the left has made it visible off the tee and created the chance to drain it properly rather than having it sit in wet mire. The move also created space behind for lengthening the long par-4 sixth hole. The par-4 fifth hole has finally become interesting and attention-getting rather than simply bridging the space between the fourth and sixth holes.