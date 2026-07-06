The Five: Top storylines to watch for at Genesis Scottish Open

There are several players among the top of the DP World Tour ranks that could stand toe-to-toe with the TOUR’s finest, most notably Patrick Reed, who is currently the leader in Race to Dubai points. In conjunction with finishing top 12 in the first two majors of the season, his gritty game has the potential to be on full display at the 7,282-yard, par-70 course, with several holes requiring cunning short-game shots.