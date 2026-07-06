The Five: Top storylines to watch for at Genesis Scottish Open
6 Min Read
The Five: Storylines to watch at Genesis Scottish Open
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As the final major of the year peeks over the horizon and FedExCup Playoffs draw near, it’s hard to steer focus away from the crescendo of the season.
The Genesis Scottish Open, however, begs to differ.
With top players from both the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour competing in the co-sanctioned event, must-watch golf is sure to ensue. Let’s delve into five storylines to know heading into the weekend out at The Renaissance Club.
Can McIlroy catch fire far away?
When it comes to playing across the pond, Rory McIlroy always seems to hit a different gear, as showcased by his record in The Open which includes seven top-10 finishes and a win in 2014. In three starts since the Scottish Open became a TOUR-sanctioned event in 2022, the Ulsterman has never finished lower than T4, picking up the trophy along the way in 2023.
McIlroy is notoriously crafty on links courses, which could be just the boost the reigning Masters champion needs down the stretch. Since draping the coveted green jacket on his shoulders for the second time in April, his mid-iron play and accuracy have taken a dip.
In his last five starts, McIlroy has recorded a -0.173 average of Strokes Gained: Around the Green and +0.221 average of SG: Approach, a notable dropoff in comparison to his overall season performance.
On paper, the demands of links-style play might seem daunting for McIlroy’s recent struggle spots, with severe hazards and perilous winds magnifying challenges to hit the ball right on the money. But with the six-time major winner’s track record, he may very well prove that you can always just go (near) home again.
Rory McIlroy breaks down iconic ‘pep in his step' walk
Can Gotterup make Genesis Scottish Open history?
Reigning Scottish Open champion Chris Gotterup has the chance to do something really special this week – and he’s got the momentum on his side to do it.
With his brother Patrick on the bag for the John Deere Classic, Gotterup posted a scorching 62 Sunday to take home his third win of the year.
Gotterup’s win was the epitome of a Sunday feel-good story, and he’ll have a shot at creating movie magic yet again in Scotland. With another victory, Gotterup would become the first player to win the tournament in back-to-back years. He's also trying to become the first player to win two consecutive starts since Scottie Scheffler in 2024, when he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational followed by THE PLAYERS Championship.
The 27-year-old ranks sixth in FedExCup points and in the TOUR’s top 10 in categories such as driving distance (fifth) and SG: Total (10th). He has drastically picked it up with his putter as of late, picking up 0.617 strokes gained on the greens across his past five starts.
With three wins since he left Scotland with the trophy last year, it would be hard to argue with the possibility of another one this week.
“Yeah, I'd be lying if I said this year wasn't a massive success,” he said. “Hopefully keep it going into the end of the year.”
Chris Gotterup on proving himself, golf game to others
Does The Renaissance Club have more surprises in store?
When Gotterup put his tee in the ground for the first hole of the 2025 Scottish Open, he sat at +9000 odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Four days later, he defied those odds, winning by two strokes over McIlroy.
Looking into The Renaissance Club’s history with the tournament, you’ll find a laundry list of Sunday soap operas. In 2024, Robert MacIntyre sank a 22-foot birdie putt on the final hole to taste victory in his home country. McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, although tagged with +2000 odds or better entering the event, took home the 2023 and 2022 titles, respectively, each winning by a single shot.
Three playoffs in the tournament’s first three editions at the Tom Doak design (2019-2021, when played as a DP World Tour event) underscore that dramatic finishes have become the norm at this course.
All that goes to say, the coastal winds covering the course and the profile of the tournament’s winners are one and the same – unpredictable.
Multiple names stick out as possibilities this week among the list of underdogs for another “Gotterup” moment. Eric Cole is one of them, a top-10 finisher in four of his last 10 starts with +11000 odds to win. Additionally, New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, widely regarded one of the best links specialists in the field, sits at +13000.
Last year Gotterup proved that high pre-tournament odds mean nothing come Sunday. The question for this year: Is another long shot waiting in the wings?
Can Scheffler shuffle into the winner’s circle?
For everyone else, 13 consecutive top-25 finishes since your last win is a hallmark season.
For Scottie Scheffler, there's a sense that he could be delivering even more.
That’s what happens when you’re the world’s top-ranked player: People expect just a little extra. While he has been largely strong throughout the bag, momentary miscues have kept Scheffler from reaching his second win this year.
Nonetheless, the former Texas Longhorn has collected over $15 million so far in 2026, and he’ll try to take hold of the big check awarded at The Renaissance Club this year. It will be his first start since the Travelers Championship, where Viktor Hovland rowed to victory after Scheffler’s putt for birdie spun out on the first hole of a Monday playoff.
The Scottish Open could be the pit stop that puts Scheffler back on the trail of winning. As a proven champion on both sides of the Atlantic (with a claret jug to show for it), his game aligns with what Scottish-style rewards – control off the tee and consistency around the greens. Even through recent putting hiccups, Scheffler remains one of the steadiest players in the game.
There’s no time like the present for Scheffler, who will defend his Open title next week, to get his chip – or rather putter – off his shoulder.
Scottie Scheffler's interview after playoff at Travelers Championship
Will a deeper international field attract more drama?
The Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, featuring a field comprised of more international players than a typical TOUR tournament. The end result is a stout field with plenty of international flavor.
There are several players among the top of the DP World Tour ranks that could stand toe-to-toe with the TOUR’s finest, most notably Patrick Reed, who is currently the leader in Race to Dubai points. In conjunction with finishing top 12 in the first two majors of the season, his gritty game has the potential to be on full display at the 7,282-yard, par-70 course, with several holes requiring cunning short-game shots.
Or there’s a player like Eugenio Chacarra, who is riding the high of two June wins and, like Reed, inching closer to a 2027 PGA TOUR card via the top 10 on the season-ending DP World Tour points list. International players like Fox, South Korea's Tom Kim and South Africa's Aldrich Potgieter are also eyeing valuable points toward qualifying for the Presidents Cup with Medinah on the horizon.
With so much to play for and the year's final major on deck, the Genesis Scottish Open has all the makings of a compelling competition with deep-seated nuance.