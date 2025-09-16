The Five: What big Ryder Cup questions remain before it begins?

In previous home Ryder Cups, the Americans leaned on their distance advantage, stretching out the courses and cutting down the rough to further prioritize hitting it far. They also placed pins in easier positions on the greens to nullify the European Team’s putting prowess. But the margins between the two teams are shrinking every year, with more and more homogenous skillsets on each side. Sure, the U.S. could lengthen the courses to suit their long hitters like Bryson DeChambeau and Young, but that would hurt players like Henley, Collin Morikawa and Spaun. It would also help the Euros’ bigger hitters like McIlroy, Åberg and Højgaard.