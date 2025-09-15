What’s the recent history of the Ryder Cup?

The U.S. returned to the winner’s circle with a decisive victory on home soil, rallying behind new Ryder Cup leadership. In the wake of the 2014 loss, the PGA of America assembled a Ryder Cup task force to determine the upcoming captaincy and team selection process. With Davis Love III as captain, a unified U.S. Team bombarded the Europeans, sweeping the opening session for the first time since 1975. Europe did well to stay in the event, but the Americans took a three-point advantage into Sunday and rode that to a convincing victory. Patrick Reed stifled early Euro momentum, besting Rory McIlroy in the opening Sunday Singles match in what became an iconic, fiery match between the two rivals.