What’s the recent history of the Ryder Cup?
7 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler on excitement for 2025 Ryder Cup
Written by Paul Hodowanic
The 45th Ryder Cup is nearly here. The U.S. Team will attempt to win the Ryder Cup back after a jarring loss to the Europeans in Italy two years ago, while Europe will try to be the first away team to win the event since they did so in the 2012 Miracle at Medinah.
But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. Before play gets underway, here’s a look back at the last 10 Ryder Cups, spanning back 20 years. Who won, and how did it play out? The nuts and bolts are all here. Let’s get started.
2004: Europe defeats U.S. 18.5-9.5
Venue: Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Township, Michigan
Captains: Bernhard Langer (Europe), Hal Sutton (U.S.)
The Europeans' dismantling of the U.S. marked the Americans’ worst loss on home soil in Ryder Cup history. Captain Hal Sutton sent Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson off together as the lead pairing in morning Four-ball, hoping to set the tone with the high-powered duo. It had the opposite effect. Woods and Mickelson lost 2-and-1 the the Americans never led in any match of the opening session. Woods and Mickelson would play together again and lose on Saturday. It’s the only time the two played together in their Ryder Cup careers.
'I think players love that': Luke Donald on camaraderie of Ryder Cup fans, teammates
2006: Europe defeats U.S., 18.5-9.5
Venue: K Club, Straffan, County Kildare, Ireland
Captains: Ian Woosnam (Europe), Tom Lehman (U.S.)
Nobody has won more matches in U.S. Ryder Cup history than Phil Mickelson, but 2006 would go down as the lefty’s worst performance, going 0-4-1 for just a single half point. The entire U.S. Team would concur. This was one they would hope to forget. It was a steady tide of European victories, winning each of the first four sessions 2.5-1.5 to take a four-point advantage into Sunday Singles. Historically, a strong session for the Americans, the Euros blitzed them, winning 8.5 of the possible 12 points to match their record-setting margin set two years prior.
2008: U.S. defeats Europe, 16.5-11.5
Venue: Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky
Captains: Paul Azinger (U.S.), Nick Faldo (Europe)
Ending a streak of three consecutive European victories, the U.S. rode a youthful, inexperienced team to victory behind captain Paul Azinger on home soil. It was a long time coming for any positives on the American side. When the U.S. took a 3-1 lead after the first session, it was the first time they led at any point in a Ryder Cup since 1999. They maintained that lead through every session.
Anthony Kim, then just 23, set the tone early, squaring up and taking down the Europeans’ best Ryder Cupper Sergio García 5-and-4 in Sunday Singles. The Americans took six rookies to Valhalla, and they delivered with a 4-1-1 record on Sunday. European stalwarts Padraig Harrington, García and Lee Westwood failed to win a match.
Members of the U.S. Team celebrate with captain Paul Azinger after the victory on the final day of the 2008 Ryder Cup at Valhalla Golf Club. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Notably, Tiger Woods, world No. 1 at the time, missed the Ryder Cup for the first time as a pro as he recovered from knee surgery.
2010: Europe defeats U.S., 14.5-13.5
Venue: Celtic Manor, Newport, Wales
Captains: Colin Montgomerie (Europe), Corey Pavin (U.S.)
Graeme McDowell emerged as a European hero in a soggy, rain-filled week that pushed the Singles session to a Monday finish, clinching the winning point for the Europeans in the 12th and final match. The U.S. mounted a Monday charge, trailing by two points to begin the day. Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Zach Johnson won matches late on Sunday to up the pressure, but McDowell soundly prevailed 3-and-1 to win back the Ryder Cup.
Because of heavy rains on Thursday, the teams played six Foursomes matches in Saturday’s morning session to catch up. It’s the first time all 24 participants competed at the same time in a non-Singles session.
2012: Europe defeats U.S. 14.5-13.5
Venue: Medinah Country Club, Medinah, Illinois
Captains: José María Olazábal (Europe), Davis Love III (U.S.)
It’s the most notable Ryder Cup result in the event’s history – the Miracle at Medinah. The U.S. led 10-6 heading into Sunday Singles, needing just 4.5 points to win back the cup. Instead, Europe mounted a heroic charge, winning the first five matches on Sunday.. Dustin Johnson, Zach Johnson and Jason Dufner won their matches to flip it back in favor of the U.S., but late wins by Sergio García, Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer swung it back in Europe’s favor. Kaymer secured the decisive point, holing a 5-foot putt on the 18th to win his match and the Ryder Cup.
The European team hoist their captain José María Olazábal after Europe defeated the U.S. at Medinah Country Club. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
The comeback is considered the greatest feat in Ryder Cup history. It’s also the last time an away team has won the event.
2014: Europe defeats U.S., 16.5-11.5
Venue: Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Perth & Kinross, Scotland
Captains: Paul McGinley (Europe), Tom Watson (U.S.)
Gleneagles marked the height of European dominance in the Ryder Cup. Team Europe won convincingly, riding a dominant 7-1 advantage in the two Foursomes sessions that required little more than playing even the rest of the way. Keegan Bradley conceded his match on the 15th, which secured the clinching point for Europe.
After decades of U.S. dominance in the event, the win was Europe’s eighth in the last 10 playings and a clear sign that the power dynamic had shifted. Meanwhile, the U.S. Team struggled to stay united, with players questioning captain Tom Watson’s decisions.
2016: U.S. defeats Europe, 17-11
Venue: Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minnesota
Captains: Davis Love III (U.S.), Darren Clarke (Europe)
The U.S. returned to the winner’s circle with a decisive victory on home soil, rallying behind new Ryder Cup leadership. In the wake of the 2014 loss, the PGA of America assembled a Ryder Cup task force to determine the upcoming captaincy and team selection process. With Davis Love III as captain, a unified U.S. Team bombarded the Europeans, sweeping the opening session for the first time since 1975. Europe did well to stay in the event, but the Americans took a three-point advantage into Sunday and rode that to a convincing victory. Patrick Reed stifled early Euro momentum, besting Rory McIlroy in the opening Sunday Singles match in what became an iconic, fiery match between the two rivals.
2018: Europe defeats U.S., 17.5-10.5
Venue: Le Golf National, Guayancor, Ile-de-France, France
Captains: Thomas Bjørn (Europe), Jim Furyk (U.S.)
The U.S. jumped out to an early 3-1 lead, but it was all Europe the rest of the way. They swept the Friday afternoon Foursomes session and built on their lead wth another decisive session Saturday morning.
Trailing by four points entering Sunday, the U.S. won 3.5 of the first 4 points to briefly put a scare in the Europeans, but a wave of blue overtook the leaderboard in the second half of the session. Francesco Molinari wrapped up an exemplary 5-0-0 week by winning the clinching point over Phil Mickelson. Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau went winless.
2021: U.S. defeats Europe, 19-9
Venue: Whistling Straits, Haven, Wisconsin
Captains: Steve Stricker (U.S.), Padraig Harrington (Europe)
Any doubts about the U.S. Team’s ability to win on home soil were dashed in Wisconsin as the youngest team in its history routed the Europeans, amassing the largest margin of victory in Ryder Cup history. Five Americans went unbeaten, including the unheralded Scottie Scheffler, who was widely considered the last man picked for the U.S. squad.
Captain Steve Stricker and the U.S. Team celebrates with the Ryder Cup after the largest margin of victory in the competition's history at Whistling Straits. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Europe struggled from the beginning. Rory McIlroy lost his first four matches before finally notching a Singles win. A darling at Le Golf National, Tommy Fleetwood went winless.
The win marked the U.S. Team’s first time winning back-to-back home Ryder Cups since 1983.
2023: Europe defeats U.S., 16.5-11.5
Venue: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Guidonia Montecelio, Italy
Captains: Luke Donald (Europe), Zach Johnson (U.S.)
The home teams have traded blowouts in recent years and 2023 was no exception. After getting shut down in the U.S. two years earlier, the Euros drubbed the Americans at Marco Simone in Italy, led by a clean sweep in the opening session. Europe held a healthy lead throughout each session and by Sunday, the U.S. trailed by five points with little hope. Controversy came late Saturday with a confrontation between Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava and Rory McIlroy that added extra tension to Sunday – even if the score was lopsided. The U.S. got within three points late Sunday, but Tommy Fleetwood slammed the door shut with a 3-and-1 victory over Rickie Fowler to secure the clinching point. The win was Team Europe’s seventh straight victory in home Ryder Cups.