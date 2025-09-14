Scottie Scheffler comes from behind in California, captures Procore Championship for 19th PGA TOUR victory
Scottie Scheffler’s Round 4 winning highlights from Procore
Written by Stephanie Royer
It was the Wednesday afternoon before the Procore Championship. U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley was strolling the grounds at Silverado Resort, interacting with members of his team.
Inside the clubhouse, Scottie Scheffler was addressing media. "I'm present, I'm ready to play this week," the world No. 1 player. "I didn't show up to Napa to talk about the Ryder Cup for four days. I'm here to play a golf tournament."
Fast forward to Sunday. Was there any doubt that Scheffler would be the one hoisting the Procore trophy?
“I kind of did my best to stay in my own world and keep making birdies,” said Scheffler, who carded a final-round 67 to overcome Ben Griffin's starting two-shot lead, after his win. “Did a good job at staying patient and finished it off nice.”
Scottie Scheffler holds on to win at Procore
After opening with a 70, which ended his streak of 21 straight rounds in the 60s, Scheffler improved with a 68 on Friday but still trailed second-round leader Griffin, his U.S. Ryder Cup teammate, by eight shots.
“I kind of assess the first couple rounds of the tournament, figure out what I did good, figure out what I could have improved on,” Scheffler said, reflecting on his mindset heading into the weekend. “I did a much better job staying patient and being committed over the weekend than I did the first couple days of the tournament.”
He came out charging with a third-round 64 – which included a double bogey – the lowest score on a Saturday where the field averaged 71.055. Playing in the penultimate group on Sunday, Scheffler opened with a 9-foot putt to save par. He made birdie putts from 11, 5 and 25 feet, on Nos. 3, 5 and 7, to make the turn in 32, still trailing Griffin by a shot. The turning point of the round came at the par-4 10th hole. Hitting out of the rough, Scheffler’s 82-yard approach shot trundled onto the green, rolled up to the hole and burned the edge. One tap-in birdie later, he was tied for the lead.
Scottie Scheffler hits 82-yard approach to 1 foot, sets up birdie on No. 10 at Procore
Scheffler’s lone bogey came at the 11th hole after three-putting from 11 feet. “The greens get pretty challenging,” he said. “There's a lot of slope and the afternoon poa is always tough.” Scheffler inevitably bounced back with an up-and-down birdie on the next hole, the par-5 12th, and took his first solo lead of the tournament after Griffin bogeyed the 14th hole. His two-shot deficit at the beginning of the day became a two-shot lead with another birdie on 15. Griffin, however, answered with his own birdie on 15.
Scheffler made a trio of closing pars to finish at 19-under with a one-shot lead. Needing a birdie on 18 to force a playoff, Griffin could not answer the bell. And just like that, Scheffler captured his sixth victory this year and third win in five starts.
With his 19th PGA TOUR win, Scheffler joins a prestigious group of players that includes Ben Crenshaw, Ernie Els and Tom Kite.
“Ben and Tom Kite, a couple awesome guys, a couple of Longhorns,” said Scheffler with a smile. “Those are two guys that I've looked up to, and Ernie as well … It's pretty weird to be in the same realm as those guys just because I've looked up to them for such a long time. I feel very fortunate to be sitting here holding the trophy.”
Scottie Scheffler’s news conference after winning the Procore
Scheffler’s dominance needs no convincing. In addition to his six wins in 2025, which include two major championships (the PGA Championship and The Open), he extends his streak of top-eight finishes to 15. Scheffler has only finished outside of the top 20 twice this year, a T25 at the WM Phoenix Open and T20 at THE PLAYERS Championship. He's also running out of firsts– the Procore marks his first win in the state of California and his second at a golf course he’s making his debut at (The 2025 Open Championship).
Something else he's already done: win a Ryder Cup for the U.S. Team, in 2021 at Whistling Straits. Scheffler will play his third Ryder Cup in less than two weeks, at Bethpage Black in Long Island, New York.
"I always focus as much as I can on my preparation going into tournaments, that's what gives me confidence, and I feel like I'm as prepared as possible for the Ryder Cup," Scheffler said.
But the Ryder Cup is for another day. Today marked another win in another season defined by Scheffler's dominance.