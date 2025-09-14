Scottie Scheffler comes from behind in California, captures Procore Championship for 19th PGA TOUR victory

He came out charging with a third-round 64 – which included a double bogey – the lowest score on a Saturday where the field averaged 71.055. Playing in the penultimate group on Sunday, Scheffler opened with a 9-foot putt to save par. He made birdie putts from 11, 5 and 25 feet, on Nos. 3, 5 and 7, to make the turn in 32, still trailing Griffin by a shot. The turning point of the round came at the par-4 10th hole. Hitting out of the rough, Scheffler’s 82-yard approach shot trundled onto the green, rolled up to the hole and burned the edge. One tap-in birdie later, he was tied for the lead.