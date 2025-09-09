PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15H AGO

Xander Schauffele has good reason why he’s not at tournament with Ryder Cup team: He’s a father

1 Min Read

    Written by Associated Press

    NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Xander Schauffele has a good reason why he’s not at the Procore Championship with the rest of his Ryder Cup teammates: He’s home in Florida with his newborn son.

    Schauffele said Tuesday in a text to The Associated Press that his wife, Maya, recently gave birth to a boy they named Victor.

    Schauffele, the PGA and Open champion last year, missed two months at the start of the season with a rib injury that was slow to heal. He has yet to win this year and missed qualifying for the TOUR Championship for the first time in his nine years on TOUR.

    He still made every 36-hole cut he faced this year and finished No. 3 in the Ryder Cup standings, most of that from winning his two majors last year.

    Schauffele had told the AP last month he wasn’t sure about playing Napa, mainly depending on when the baby would be born and because he needed a break from the grind.

    “If I don’t think playing is going to help me, then I won’t play,” he said at the BMW Championship.

    Schauffele lives in South Florida near four of his Ryder Cup teammates and U.S. Captain Keegan Bradley.

    Latest
    Latest
    Latest
