The Five: Whose stock fell most in 2025?

Kim’s struggles were partly physical and mental. Kim discussed the issues with PGATOUR.COM this summer, detailing that he was trying to play too perfectly, which led to an unsustainable mental approach that hindered him. Along with that, Kim spent the second half of the season without a dedicated swing coach, content to try and find the solutions himself. Kim attributed some of the struggles to offseason work he put in ahead of 2025 aimed at getting fitter. That led to increased ball speed and stamina, but he lost some of the DNA of his swing in the process and spent all year trying to find it again.