What’s at stake in FedExCup Fall?

“Man, it would be really cool if I could pick up my kid for five more years from this daycare thing and maybe not having that opportunity,” Dahmen recalled thinking. “And the kid's amazing, he doesn't care and he's so much fun. But he was playing and Lona (Dahmen's wife) and I were just kind of sitting there and I was just staring off into the wall. She was like, 'Are you OK?' I'm like, 'No, I'm not OK, I want this to happen.' She's like, 'well, you can still play golf tomorrow, right? It's not over.' And that was kind of one of those things, like the switch flipped.”