See the full U.S. Ryder Cup roster after Captain Keegan Bradley’s selections

Scheffler will rightly serve as this U.S. squad’s anchor, coming off a remarkable season that is expected to net him his fourth straight Player of the Year award. If there’s a hole to poke in Scheffler’s resume, it would be in his Ryder Cup performance. Scheffler went 0-2-2 as the highest-ranked player on the U.S. side in 2023 and has yet to win in the Foursomes format.