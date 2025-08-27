See the full U.S. Ryder Cup roster after Captain Keegan Bradley’s selections
Did Keegan Bradley get it right with his captain's picks for U.S. Ryder Cup Team?
Written by Paul Hodowanic
The U.S. Ryder Cup roster is set for Bethpage Black.
Keegan Bradley announced his six captain’s selections on Wednesday at the PGA of America headquarters in Frisco, Texas.
The big headline? After months of deliberation, Bradley opted against picking himself for the U.S. roster. Instead, Bradley picked Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.
The six captain’s picks join the six automatic qualifiers – Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English – to form the complete 12-man roster.
The U.S. Team is attempting to win back the Ryder Cup after a lackluster performance in Italy two years ago. The Americans won the most recent stateside Ryder Cup emphatically, drubbing the Europeans 19-9 in the largest blowout in the event’s history at Whistling Straits in 2021.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of all 12 members of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, beginning with the six captain’s picks.
Justin Thomas
- Age: 32
- FedExCup rank: T7
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 5
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: Three (2018, 2020, 2023), 7-4-2
Thomas will be the most experienced member of the Ryder Cup team, having now made his fourth straight U.S. Team. Thomas also boasts the most wins of any other American player. Thomas went 1-2-1 at Marco Simone in 2023, the first time he finished a team event under .500 for the week.
Collin Morikawa
- Age: 28
- FedExCup rank: T19
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 8
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: Two (2020, 2023), 4-3-1
Morikawa’s form dipped in the second half of the season, but his tantalizing talent remained a draw for Bradley. Morikawa will make his third Ryder Cup appearance and has proven to be amenable to many partnerships – playing with four different players across his first two events.
Ben Griffin
- Age: 29
- FedExCup rank: T10
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 17
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: First appearance
Griffin’s emergence was one of the biggest surprises of 2025 as the 29-year-old asserted himself as a bona fide top-20 player on the PGA TOUR this season. That performance is now rewarded with a Ryder Cup berth. Griffin has made the cut in 10 of his last 12 events, finishing inside the top 15 in each.
Cameron Young
- Age: 28
- FedExCup rank: T4
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 20
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: First appearance
It’s Young’s Ryder Cup debut, though the American was part of the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow. Young burst into the conversation late, winning the Wyndham Championship and adding a solo-fifth in Memphis and a T4 in Atlanta to close the season. He also finished T4 at the U.S. Open.
Patrick Cantlay
- Age: 33
- FedExCup rank: T2
- Official World Golf Ranking: 21st
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: Two (2020, 2023), 5-2-1
One of the lone bright spots for the U.S. in Rome, Cantlay returns to the team finally with a bit of form. After a lackluster (for his standards) 2025, Cantlay finished runner-up at the TOUR Championship. Cantlay’s only losses have come in Foursomes; he is 3-0-1 in Singles and Four-ball.
Sam Burns
- Age: 29
- FedExCup rank: T7
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 22
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: One (2023), 1-2-0
The TOUR leader in Strokes Gained: Putting in 2025 will be called upon to continue that form at Bethpage Black. Burns fits as an ideal partner with a premium ball striker – like Scheffler or Morikawa – allowing his putting to shine. Coincidentally, those are the two partners he had in his first Ryder Cup appearance in Italy.
Automatic qualifiers
Scottie Scheffler
- Age: 29
- FedExCup rank: T4
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 1
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: Two (2021, '23), 2-2-3
Scheffler will rightly serve as this U.S. squad’s anchor, coming off a remarkable season that is expected to net him his fourth straight Player of the Year award. If there’s a hole to poke in Scheffler’s resume, it would be in his Ryder Cup performance. Scheffler went 0-2-2 as the highest-ranked player on the U.S. side in 2023 and has yet to win in the Foursomes format.
J.J. Spaun
- Age: 34
- FedExCup rank: T25
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 7
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: First appearance
It’s the first national team appearance of any kind for J.J. Spaun, who rose from relative anonymity to become a household name in 2025. Spaun’s elite approach game should make him a malleable playing partner for many on the U.S. side.
Xander Schauffele
- Age: 31
- FedExCup rank: No. 42
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 3
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: Two (2021, '23), 4-4-0
Schauffele has called 2025 the most disappointing season of his career, but he has the chance to turn it around with a standout performance at Bethpage Black. Schauffele has played four of his six career non-Singles matches with Cantlay, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see that duo together again.
Russell Henley
- Age: 36
- FedExCup rank: T2
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 4
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: First appearance
Henley got his first taste of national team action at last year’s Presidents Cup and formed one-half of a formidable duo with Scheffler. It’s fair to expect to see those two together again at some point at Bethpage Black. Henley’s never been better than this year, rising to a career-best No. 4 in the OWGR.
Bryson DeChambeau
- Age: 31
- FedExCup rank: N/A
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 18
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: Two (2018, '21), 2-3-1
After missing the Ryder Cup in Italy in ‘23, DeChambeau is back on the American squad. After a nightmare debut in 2018, where he went 0-3-0, DeChambeau found his mojo at Whistling Straits in 2021, going 2-0-1. With the New York crowd fully behind him, expect DeChambeau to be an animated performer at Bethpage.
Harris English
- Age: 36
- FedExCup rank: T13
- Official World Golf Ranking: No. 10
- Ryder Cup appearances, record: One (2021), 1-2-0
English doesn’t know what it’s like to play as the away team, and he certainly won’t have to at Bethpage Black. English will need to find a new playing partner, though. He played with Tony Finau in his two non-Singles matches in 2021. Notably, English has never played in the Foursomes session.