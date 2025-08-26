The Five: Whose stock jumped most during 2025 season?

Griffin’s jump was two-fold. First, he added considerable speed ahead of this season, gaining 10 yards of distance that transformed him from one of the shortest hitters on TOUR to an above-average threat off the tee. Combined with slight improvements in his approach game and putting and Griffin was ripe to elevate his game. Secondly, the 29-year-old North Carolina grad finally got comfortable on TOUR, which is often tricky for young players in their first seasons on TOUR, traveling to new cities and playing on golf courses they’ve seldom seen.