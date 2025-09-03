Weirdest season in PGA TOUR history? Brian Campbell has a case

Campbell’s season, by any objective expectations, was a smashing success. He started the year back on the PGA TOUR, qualifying through the Korn Ferry Tour after a dismal rookie season on TOUR in 2023. He was unknown and without expectations. Given his track record, just keeping his card would have been an achievement. Instead, Campbell broke through with a win at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. Then he won again four months later at the John Deere Classic. He qualified for every major in 2025 and locked up spots at the Masters and PGA Championship for 2026. He played in four Signature Events and will have access to all nine next year. Oh, and his card is safe through 2028.