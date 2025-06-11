Five ‘Cinderellas’ to watch at 125th U.S. Open

Calkins, who advanced through Final Qualifying in Walla Walla, Washington, honed his game at Riverside Golf Club, a public track in Chehalis, Washington. He was a high school baseball pitcher and played one season of college golf at Spokane Community College before turning pro at age 19 and embarking on a mini-tour journey. Calkins held Korn Ferry Tour membership in 2023 but made just four cuts in 16 starts; he hasn’t played in an event recognized by the Official World Golf Ranking since 2023 (he had a win and two second-place finishes on the 2024 Dakotas Tour). His lone previous PGA TOUR start came at the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club, where he missed the cut.