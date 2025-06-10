The Five: Pressing questions at U.S. Open

Unsurprisingly, Scheffler has won three of his last four tournaments, all by considerable margins (eight, five and four shots), and he hasn’t been outside the top 10 of a tournament since March. With Oakmont on tap, a course that prioritizes driving accuracy and supreme ball-striking, Scheffler is unquestionably the favorite. Now it’s statistically silly to assume before anybody has teed off that the tournament is solely on one man’s club, but that’s how it feels right now. If Scheffler turns up at Oakmont and plays his best golf, there’s very little anyone else can do to get in his way. And with his current run of form, it’s silly not to assume we will see peak Scheffler, or close to it.