Five things to know: Thriston Lawrence

With ten PGA TOUR cards available via the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex to the highest finishers not already exempt, Lawrence will hope to boost his development by becoming a dual member. With five top tens already so far this season on the DP World Tour, the 27-year-old sits 15th on the season-long standings. Going into The Open, he was ninth in the list of players who are not already exempt on the PGA TOUR, so with big points on offer at the final major of the season will be looking to improve his bid for status stateside with a strong final round in Ayrshire.